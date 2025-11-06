Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1 teaser leaves global audience in awe: 'Animation pedigree is enough to get hyped about'

The teaser of Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1 was released by Baahubali Movie on its YouTube channel in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. After watching it, the global audience has become its fan. The over two-minute-long teaser showed familiar characters, including Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, among others. A still from the teaser of Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1.

Global audience in awe of Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1

Reacting to the teaser, fans took to social media platforms to praise it, as many were left in awe. A person said, "I always dreamed of watching this kind of stuff. I hope this will open the doors to more shows like this. Imagine more indian epic stories or different adaptations of them animated like this. I will be hooked to it." A fan said, "Looks like Spider-Verse, animation is good though." A comment read, "Just dive in! The visuals alone are incredible. Great intro to Indian cinema if you dig epic fantasy."

Fans think film will be 'absolutely stunning'

An X user said, "Crazy, SS Rajamouli drives the Indian industry forward in ways u cannot imagine. This is how you bring Indian mythology to global animation levels. This might be the first time an animated movie breaks the internet in 4K." A tweet read, "This looks epic. The animation pedigree alone is enough to get hyped about—bringing that 'Arcane' and 'Into The Spider-Verse' visual style to the 'Baahubali' universe is going to be absolutely stunning. 2027 feels far away, but for a project of this scale and quality, it'll be worth the wait!"

A person tweeted, "This looks absolutely amazing. Rajamouli & Shobu changed the landscape of Indian cinema with the Baahubali 1 & 2 movies. Now they are about to change the fate of 3D Animated movies in Indian cinema with Bahubali The Eternal. Hope more quality Animated movies come based on our Indian culture because we have a great history filled with epic Stories." "This looks incredible and so cool! Stand alone animated movie? A series? Like, what do I need to watch in order to enjoy this movie?" asked a person.

About Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1

Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1 is a two-part animated epic directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla. The voice cast includes Prabhas as Amarendra Bahubali and Ramya Krishna as Sivagami. Directed by Ishan Shukla, SS Rajamouli is presenting the film. While the producers are Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, Ishan Shukla and Sowmya Sharma have penned the story. The music is by MM Keeravaani, screenplay by Scott Mosier and dialogue by Deva Katta and Madhan Karky. It will release in 2027.

Rajamouli first spoke about the animated project in a promotional video for Baahubali The Epic released recently. He had shared that the estimated budget is around ₹120 crore. Next, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda officially announced the project. On X, Shobu wrote, “We have been working for nearly two years with animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla on this project based in the Baahubali universe. Our vision is to offer the first-of-its-kind animation film from India.”