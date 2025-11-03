‘Victory for girls who dare to dream’: Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR celebrate India's win at Women's World Cup 2025

Team India lifted the cup at the Women’s World Cup 2025 this year, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Numerous Tollywood celebrities took to social media on Sunday evening and Monday to celebrate the historic win over South Africa. Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and others congratulated Team India on their win. Take a look. Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu are among the many celebs who congratulated Team India for their win at the Women's World Cup 2025. (ANI/X)

A historic win for Team India, say celebs

Pawan Kalyan appreciated Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma for their performance during the World Cup, adding that this win will inspire young girls across the nation to pursue sports. He added, “Historic Triumph for Indian Women’s Cricket. Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, led by Captain @ImHarmanpreet, for scripting history by defeating South Africa to win the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Every player displayed remarkable skill, determination, and teamwork, making 140 crore Indians proud.”

Jr NTR called them champions of the world, asking them to celebrate their win loudly, writing, “GLORY UNLEASHED! Congratulations Team India Women on becoming the CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! You roared to victory with fire and dominance. Every Indian salutes your epic triumph. Celebrate loud!”

Mahesh Babu praised the cricketers' composure through the tournament, “What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament… And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for.”

Victory of girls who dare to dream

Chiranjeevi called this victory of every girl who dares to dream, parents who support and fans who feel pride, writing, “What a proud and historic day for Indian Cricket! Congratulations to our Indian women’s cricket team on such a sensational win at the #WomensWorldCup2025. It’s the victory of every young girl who dared to dream, every parent who believed, and every fan who cheered with pride. Keep shining and keep breaking barriers. Jai Hind.”

Ardent cricket fan Venkatesh called them queens, writing, “The crown truly belongs to our Queens today! This is such a special moment… Team India just won the ICC Women’s World Cup for the very first time!! The entire team put their heart, soul and sweat into this moment. What a glorious day for Indian cricket!”

Manchu Manoj lauded their strength and grit on the pitch, writing, “#TeamIndia. The Women in Blue have created history by bringing home the World Cup! An unforgettable display of passion, grit, and extraordinary talent, every moment on the field reflected the strength and spirit of our champions. A proud and inspiring moment for the entire nation.”

Team India faced off against South Africa at the Women’s World Cup finale on Sunday. They scored 298/7, bagging a victory by 52 runs.