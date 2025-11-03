Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma salute women’s cricket team after World Cup win: ‘Our heroes’

The Indian women’s cricket team created history on Sunday by clinching the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 title at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Bollywood stars, from Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Hrithik Roshan, took to social media to celebrate the team’s monumental win, lauding the players for ending a nearly 50-year dry spell with their performance and confidence. Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Indian women’s team.

Bollywood hails Women's World Cup final win

The moment India sealed the title, congratulatory messages flooded in from Bollywood celebrities from Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor.

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share the team’s picture and wished the girls. She wrote, “Congratulations to our champions #TeamIndia."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor admitted that she got emotional after the win. She shared a video of the match’s final moment on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Still crying tears of joy” with heart emoji.

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement", while Kiara Advani shared, "What an incredible moment, you have created history!!! congratulations to our Women in blue".

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Jeet gaye (We won)!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women’s Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more… All my love & respect.”

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to express his excitement, and shared, “COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! world champions. Well done ladies.”

Actor Suniel Shetty celebrated the team’s spirit and determination in his message as he wrote, “Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that's how HISTORY got a glow-up! Our Women in Blue didn’t chase glory - they owned it. For every little girl with a dream, and every single Indian out there, say it loud - WE ARE WORRLDD CHAMPIONS.”

Actor Ajay Devgn posted, “A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!”

Actor Triptii Dimri summed up her pride by sharing, “They did it. The women showed how it's done.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared, “Inspirational!!! Take a bow Team India…”, with Varun Dhawan mentioning, “Proud Indian proud cricket fan. Our heroes"

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared on X, "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! Our Women in Blue have done it! Deepti’s all-round brilliance and Shafali’s explosive batting lit the path to glory. Every Indian heart is bursting with pride! @BCCIWomen".

Shraddha Kapoor compared the victory to India’s iconic 1983 win. Shraddha wrote, "For decades, sirf parents se sunte the what 1983 felt like. Humein humara ye wala moment dene ke liye Thank you girls (We used to hear the stories about the emotion our parents felt after India won world cup in 1983. Thank you for giving us that moment). This is for generations."

India become women’s Cricket World Cup champions

On Sunday, the Indian women’s team won their maiden World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was a historic moment. The Indian women played their first match in 1976, and from then till 2025, it has been nearly 50 years, and they had not won the World Cup title. The team was led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

While chasing the target of 299 runs, South Africa was bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, following Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul. The Player of the Match was received by Shafali Verma, who smashed 87 runs off 78 balls and also took two wickets.