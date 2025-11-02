India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA live on TV, online

The day is finally here. Harmanpreet Kaur's India will take on South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Navi Mumbai, and the hosts have a shot at creating history by winning their maiden women's ICC title. India experienced a thrilling high after beating Australia in the semi-finals, pulling off a record chase of 339; however, the job is only half done, as a formidable South Africa stands in the way. India will take on South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday. (BCCI Women - X)

South Africa have been excellent in the eight-team tournament so far and they brushed aside the challenge of 2017 champions England in the other semi-final in Guwahati. Both India and South Africa are looking for their maiden World Cup triumph, hence the contest is expected to be a cracking affair at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who played out of her skin in the semi-final, will once again be the player to watch out for. One also needs to see whether the management sticks with Shafali Verma, who disappointed one and all in her first outing in the 2025 World Cup.

Earlier, Shafali was brought into the squad as the replacement for opening batter Pratika Rawal, who injured her ankle during the league stage match against Bangladesh. If India are to win the World Cup, then the hosts have to stop Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt and long-time maverick Marizanne Kapp.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Shafali Verma.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa

When will the Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa be played?

The Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, November 2. The contest will begin at 3 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa be played?

The Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa?

The Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa?

The Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

