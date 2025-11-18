Thane diabetologist with 45 years of experience warns Indian millennials: You have high diabetes risk, here's what to do

Millennials, wake up: type 2 diabetes isn't just a midlife crisis anymore; it's knocking on your door. The culprits? Sedentary lifestyles, junk food, poor sleep, and chronic stress. But here's the thing: small changes can make a big difference, according to Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD of diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane. Also read | Diabetes doctor shares 'magical' tip to reduce sugar spikes, avoid scary complications: Chew your food at least 40 times Dr Vijay Negalur highlighted that according to studies, frequent consumption of high-glycemic foods such as refined carbohydrates, fried snacks, and sweets leads to spikes in blood sugar and promotes belly fat – a key risk factor for metabolic disorder.(Freepik)

Why India's millennials are at high risk of diabetes

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Negalur, who has more than 45 years of experience, shared that once considered a midlife or elderly condition, type 2 diabetes is now alarmingly appearing among millennials in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s.

He said, “India already carries one of the world’s highest burdens of diabetes, and the growing number of younger adults being diagnosed reveals a deeper problem: changing lifestyles, chronic stress, and environmental influences are disrupting metabolic health faster than ever before. Today's fast-paced routines often leave little room for healthy habits.”

Sedentary lifestyles: a silent epidemic

“Most millennials spend their days sitting at their workstations, in traffic jams, or in front of their screens. Muscles of the body, which were designed to move, turn out to be underutilised; hence, this may lead to insulin resistance as the body stops responding effectively to insulin. Over time, this keeps glucose levels high, causing the pancreas to overexert itself and eventually leading to diabetes. Physical inactivity has become a silent epidemic, even short lengths of commutes and remote jobs minimise daily movement,” Dr Negalur added.

When you are emotionally distressed, you are likely to eat more junk food. (Freepik)

Junk food and processed snacks: a toxic trend

According to him, dietary patterns have undergone radical changes. “In place of the customary, balanced meals, there's now easy access to processed foods, sweetened drinks, and late-night snacking. According to studies, frequent consumption of high-glycemic foods such as refined carbohydrates, fried snacks, and sweets leads to spikes in blood sugar and promotes belly fat – a key risk factor for metabolic disorders. Even those who feel they're eating 'healthy' often rely on packaged items, which are basically low-fat or high-protein but full of hidden sugars and preservatives,” Dr Negalur explained.

Sleep deprivation: a diabetes trigger

Another highly disregarded factor is the disruption of sleep. “Millennials tend to be burning the midnight oil, be it for work, binge-watching a series, or just scrolling through social media. Poor sleep disrupts insulin sensitivity, hunger hormones, and stress response-all combining to make the body more vulnerable to weight gain and high glucose levels,” Dr Negalur said.

Chronic stress: a diabetes risk factor

Stress also plays an important role. According to the doctor, “The constant financial, professional, and social burdens among members of this generation lead to chronically high cortisol levels, which negatively impact glucose control and foster emotional eating. Chronic stress is related to higher levels of inflammation and abdominal fat accumulation, a strong predictor of future diabetes risk, studies suggest.”

Other factors linked to diabetes

Dr Negalur added that environmental and genetic predispositions add further complexity: “This can be accelerated by air pollution, chemical exposure, family history, etc. The younger the age of onset of diabetes is, the longer the period of time for exposure to complications in heart disease, kidney failure, nerve damage, and blindness; hence, early detection becomes critical.”

Dr Negalur shared that regular physical activity promotes better insulin function.(Unsplash)

Regular health check-ups can help you

He explained that early symptoms of diabetes include fatigue, frequent urination, unexplained weight changes, or increased thirst; Dr Negalur shared that many a times these go unnoticed or are mistaken for lifestyle fatigue. “Simple screening tests for fasting blood glucose or HbA1c levels can detect the pre-diabetic condition early, allowing for timely intervention,” he said.

Move your body

Dr Negalur said you can make small changes to reduce your diabetes risk and protect your long-term health. “It doesn't take extreme life changes to help millennials avoid diabetes; it takes small, workable adjustments. Regular physical activity promotes better insulin function; at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week is recommended. The key is to get a good night's sleep, limit screen time, and consume a healthy diet of whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and fibre-filled vegetables,” he said.

Eat real food

“Stop consuming sugary drinks and snacking on processed foods. Yoga or meditation will help with stress management. And lastly, regular check-ups will keep your metabolism running smoothly. Type 2 diabetes is no longer a disease of aging but rather it's increasingly a reflection of how modern life reshaped daily habits. Millennials must recognise that shift and take proactive steps now, not just to ward off diabetes, but to protect long-term heart, brain, and immune health. Early awareness, consistent monitoring, and mindful living can turn the tide for an entire generation facing the consequences of an overworked, under-rested lifestyle,” the doctor concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.