Are you always stressed? It can affect your brain, says neurologist; know these 5 tips to manage stress

Being constantly under stress can affect general wellbeing. It can affect the heart, brain, and ruin our mental health as well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Neha Pandita, consultant - neurology and clinical lead - Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi focused on how chronic stress can affect our brain. Stress silently shapes your brain health.(Shutterstock)

“When the body is constantly being put on alert, it releases stress hormones such as cortisol. Healthy in small amounts, repeated cortisol exposure over a period of time can weaken the hippocampus, which is the area of the brain that handles memory and learning. This may lead to problems with concentration, decision-making, and even cognitive decline later in life,” the neurologist said.

Chronic stress and psychiatric conditions:

"Chronic stress also causes inflammation and disrupts neuron-to-neuron transmission. It has also been linked to psychiatric conditions such as anxiety, depression, and susceptibility to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. It can also decrease brain areas responsible for emotion regulation and self-command, hence making stress control more challenging in the long run," said Dr Neha Pandita.

Chronic stress can lead to psychiatric conditions.(Shutterstock)

Tips to manage chronic stress:

The neurologist further noted down methods to manage chronic stress and have a healthier life:

1. Mindfulness and meditation:

Mindfulness practice and meditation can decrease cortisol levels and increase more gray matter in the brain. Mindfulness each day builds psychological resilience, improves emotional regulation, and enhances concentration.

2. Physical activity:

Physical exercise is a well-documented stress reducer. Walking, yoga, or weightlifting reduces depression and anxiety and stimulates the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports healthy brain function.

3. Healthy sleep patterns:

Chronic stress can disrupt sleep, which in turn negatively affects cognition. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and creating a calming atmosphere are central to brain rejuvenation and stress management.

4. Balanced nutrition:

Dietary consumption of fruit, vegetables, lean protein, and omega-3 fatty acids promotes brain function and stabilizes mood. Curbing the habit of excessive caffeine, sugar, and processed food consumption also stabilizes reactions to stress.

5. Social connection and support:

Good support and relationships can act as a buffer to protect against the effects of stress. Talking to friends, going to support groups, or seeing a therapist can provide emotional relief and improve coping skills.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.