Silent stress at work: Psychologist shares 10 subtle signs of burnout that might be quietly draining your energy

Burnout is not always obvious. It does not just affect people who hate their jobs. In fact, research shows that people who are passionate about their work may experience burnout more often. This is because they tend to give their all and ignore early signs of stress. Work-related stress and burnout can be alleviated through mindful practices, healthy eating, and setting boundaries.(Freepik)

Saloni Chawla, a mind coach and counselling psychologist and Lavleen Kaur, chief dietitian and founder of Santushti holistic health and healing, shared with HT Lifestyle some hidden triggers of burnout that are often missed.

1. Always being "on"

If you find it hard to relax, feel guilty during breaks, or believe you must be productive all the time, you may be mentally stuck in overdrive. This constant alertness drains energy.

2. Emotional numbness

You attend meetings and complete tasks, but feel emotionally disconnected or blank. This is a common early sign of burnout.

Traffic stress, unclear communication, and emotional masking contribute to burnout.(Shutterstock)

3. Long commutes

Spending hours in traffic every day can quietly add to your stress, leaving you exhausted before and after work.

4. Micro-stressors

Small things like unclear instructions, poor communication, and last-minute changes may not seem big, but over time, they pile up and wear you down.

5. Pretending to be fine

In workplaces that talk about mental health, some employees feel pressure to look happy and calm even when they are not. This emotional masking increases stress.

6. No work-life boundaries

Whether you work from home or at the office, replying to messages or emails outside work hours can make your workday feel endless.

7. Perfectionism and overwork

Efficient employees often get more work. Perfectionists feel the need to always do their best, which adds pressure and exhaustion.

Constant worry about work quality can lead to burnout.(Representational)

8. Overthinking about work

Constantly worrying about whether your work is good enough can make your brain feel tired even before the day ends.

9. Ignoring self-care

Postponing meals, sleep, exercise, or downtime with the idea of "I'll rest later" can silently harm your health.

10. Personal stress spilling into work

Unresolved issues at home or in relationships can affect your energy and focus at work.

What can you do?

Burnout grows slowly but can be managed early with small changes.

● Take short breaks every 90 minutes during the day.

● Eat nutritious meals on time and hydrate well.

● Set a fixed time to log off from work.

● Move your body daily, even a short walk helps.

● Sleep at a regular time.

● Talk to someone you trust.

● Practise deep breathing or short mindfulness exercises.

"Balanced nutrition, restful sleep, mindful movement and intentional pauses during the day are essential for real recovery," says Lavleen. Listening to your body and mind is not a luxury. It is the first step to staying healthy, happy and productive.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.