Vigorous exercise vs. moderate intensity aerobics: Which one helps in faster weight loss?

For decades, health experts have spoken about the benefits of regular exercise for weight loss. But how much exercise is good enough? A recent study led by Dr. Ahmad Jayedi (Imperial College London and Semnan University of Medical Science) explored the relationship between aerobic exercise and weight loss, that can help people struggling with obesity and overweight issues. Also read | Want to lose body fat in just 30 days? Weight loss coach reveals 5 easy and effective strategies The study explored the relationship between aerobic exercise and weight loss(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing 116 randomised clinical trials involving 6,880 participants to understand how much aerobic exercise can start influencing healthy changes in body weight, waist circumference, and body fat. The researchers observed that every 30 minutes of weekly aerobic exercise can help in losing about 1.15 pounds of body weight, reducing waist circumference by 0.56 cm, and dropping 0.37% in body fat.

The study further recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week that can help in meaningful reductions in waist circumference and body fat measurements, with average weight loss of 6.15 pounds. However, when the participants increased it to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, they observed weight loss with an average of 9.24 pounds. Even proportional reductions in waist size and body fat were also achieved with this duration of aerobic exercise. Also read | Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'best exercise routine for permanent weight loss'

Can aerobics help in weight loss?(Pexels)

Many benefits of exercise:

Weight loss is one of the main benefits offered by regular exercise. However, it can benefit the body in more ways than one. The study observed improvements in mental and physical aspects and quality of life in participants who engaged in regular exercise. Vigorous exercise showed more effective weight loss than moderate-intensity aerobic exercise. Reduction of visceral fat and certain body composition changes happened faster with vogorus exercise with more weekly duration. However, a minor inconvenience in the participants were observed to be rampant after vigorous exercise - musculoskeletal symptoms like knee and ankle discomfort. Also read | Want to lose fat and build muscle? Woman who lost 4 kg in a month shares best ‘fat loss’ exercise routine

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.