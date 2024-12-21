Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'best exercise routine for permanent weight loss'

Nick Geoppo not only 'lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg) but kept it off for 5 years'. The US man, who keeps sharing motivating posts about weight loss and fitness, is now a health coach on 'mission to help others develop self-belief through achieving and sustaining a healthy body weight'. In a recent Instagram post, he spoke about the 'best exercise routine for permanent weight loss'. Also read | Man who lost 50 kg reveals 12 not-so-obvious benefits of drastic weight loss: 'I am an inch taller' Nick Geoppo shared his tips on how to kickstart your weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)

'Exercise for your mind and eat for weight loss'

Nick shared before and after photos of her dramatic weight loss and said, “The first thing to do is stop exercising for the sake of losing weight. It will take you about an hour of walking to burn 300 calories. It will take you about 2 minutes of eating pizza to eat 300 calories.”

His advice? “Exercise for your mind and eat for weight loss,” Nick said, adding, “To build a sustainable routine, ask yourself this question: What is the most I can do that I don't hate?”

‘Start with walking for 10 minutes a day for 2 weeks’

Nick further said, “If you don't have an exercise routine right now, start with walking for 10 minutes a day for 2 weeks. Then do 1 full-body resistance session per week, and then get up to 2.”

If you are confused or scared about going to the gym and working out with a trainer, Nick has this to say: “Don't like going to the gym? Work out at home. YouTube: ‘Full body 10-minute home workout’. Is working out boring for you? Turn on some loud music and let it be fun. Exercise doesn't have to be so serious. It doesn't have to be a pain in the a** – counting reps, increasing weight every week.”

His concluding advice: “Let it be easy, let it be fun, let it be light. Let it grown over time instead of trying to have a 'perfect' plan from the beginning.”

Check out his post:

If you want to lose weight and burn fat 'faster', fitness trainer Sunil Shetty (@profoundly_m3 on Instagram), has shared his list of dos and don'ts. Click here to learn more about his 8 rules you should know.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.