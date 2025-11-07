Is a white Christmas coming? Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts holiday weather

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released the weather predictions for Christmas 2025 in the US. According to the publication, parts of the country will witness snow-covered roads and clear skies. The significance of the almanac’s insights on the weather conditions is applicable for travelers, as families prepare to head out during the holiday season. Christmas 2025: As per The Old Farmer's Almanac, the northeastern region of the US will have a snowy Christmas.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The publication revealed that the northeastern parts of the US, such as the Upper Midwest, Lower Lakes, Alaska, and the eastern Ohio Valley, will have a snowy Christmas. Moreover, the weather could decline around that time, making the travel conditions hazardous.

Christmas weather conditions in the US

The northern Pacific Northwest and Alaska Panhandle can expect stormy and rainy weather throughout Christmas, with some snowfall potentially happening in the Intermountain West and High Plains regions. The Old Farmer’s Almanac also revealed that the Pacific Southwest areas will be wet from the rains as travellers head home.

Additionally, parts of Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma will witness sunshine with very little rainfall. Hawaii could also experience a similar kind of weather, giving visitors a fun experience.

The Atlantic corridor and the Appalachians will see cold weather with snow showers and rain. The almanac forecasts sunny and clear skies later in the next few weeks. By the time of the holidays, snow can cover the roads. On the other hand, the Desert Southwest will be sunny and warm as compared to the rest of the regions.

Thanksgiving weather predictions

Apart from Christmas, the Old Farmer’s Almanac also dropped an update about the weather during Thanksgiving. The publication shared, “We're predicting a patchwork of weather across the U.S., with sunshine in much of the East and rainy conditions in the West.”

The editor of the almanac, Carol Connare, further told Newsweek, “Snow may disrupt travel in a few northern areas—northern New England, the Upper Midwest, the higher elevations in the Intermountain West, and Alaska."

With the preparations for the holiday season beginning in the households, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 27, followed by Black Friday on November 28. The celebrations will continue through December as well, with Christmas and New Year’s coming up.

FAQs

Q1. When will Thanksgiving be celebrated in 2025?

Ans. Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 27.

Q2. How will the weather be in Hawaii during the holiday season?

Ans. Hawaii will be sunny and have clear skies during the holiday season.

Q3. What does the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict?

Ans. Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the weather conditions to help travelers.