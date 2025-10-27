Walmart Black Friday 2025 announced: Events, best deals, early access and everything you need to know

Walmart revealed the dates and events for the 2025 Black Friday sale, which will kick off on November 14. The 2025 Walmart Black Friday sale will have three separate Walmart Deals Events: Event 1 (from November 14 to November 16), Event 2 (from November 25 to November 30), and a Cyber Monday sale (December 1), as reported by corporate.walmart.com. 2025 Walmart Black Friday includes two events and a Cyber Monday sale with early access for members. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Walmart Black Friday Sale 2025 events

As per the outlet, Event 1, which runs from November 14 to November 16, will be available online and in stores. Starting on November 13 at 7 PM ET, Walmart+ members will have five hours of early online access. Event 2 will be available online from November 25 to November 27. It will be accessible online and in-store from November 28 to November 30.

On the other hand, the Cyber Monday sale will be available only online on December 1. Starting November 30 at 7:00 PM ET, Walmart+ members will get five hours of early online access.

Best deals on sale for Walmart Black Friday 2025

Walmart shared some of the deals for the Walmart Black Friday sale 2025. Check them out here.

98” TCL QLED 4K Google TV – Was $1,798.00, Event Price $998.00

Barbie Malibu Travel Playset – Was $21.88, Event Price $12.00

Calvin Klein Obsession 3 Perfume – Was $97.00, Event Price $31.50

Cate & Chloe Lauren 18k White Gold Plated 22mm Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals – Was $130.00, Event Price $15.99

Cozy Haven Faux Fur Throw Blanket – Special Buy, Event Price $13.00

Cricut Explore 3 Bundle – Was $410.00, Event Price $197.99

Dreo 1500W Portable Space Heater – Was $99.99, Event Price $38.99

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Was $729.00, Event Price $399.99

Ford 24V Ride-on – Was $599.99, Event Price $299.99

Goodyear Reliant All-Season Tire (entire line) – Event offer $30 off per tire

Govee 65” LED Lights – Was $99.00, Event Price $69.99

Keurig Iced Essentials – Was $79.00, Event Price $44.97

KONG Classic Stuffable Dog Chew Toy, Medium – Was $13.99, Event Price $11.96

L’ange Hair Styler – Was $119.00, Event Price $48.30

LEGO Speed Champions 2-pack – Was $44.98, Event Price $25.00

Melissa & Doug Chunky Puzzles – Was $13.99, Event Price $7.00

Men’s & Women’s Levi’s Signature Denim – Was $24.98, Event Price $15.00

My Texas House Glitter Trees (set of 3) – Was $159.66, Event Price $78.00

Philips Norelco 7200 Electric Razor – Was $99.96, Event Price $79.96

Reebok Women’s Sport 2-piece set – Was $40.00; Event Price $25.00

Scoop Women’s Knee-High Kitten Heel Boots – Was $52.00, Event Price $30.00

Sportspower Bounce Pro 14′ Round Trampoline with Safety Enclosure – Was $229.00, Event Price $149.00

FAQs

When does the Cyber Monday sale start?

The Cyber Monday sale will start on December 1.

When does Walmart's Black Friday Deals Event 1 end?

The Walmart Black Friday Deals Event 1 ends on November 16.

When does the Walmart Black Friday Deals Event 2 start?

The Walmart Black Friday Deals Event 2 starts on November 25.