Walmart pauses job offers for those needing H-1B visas; here's who's affected

Walmart Inc. has paused offers to candidates who need H-1B visas, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Walmart's move comes after the Donald Trump administration, last month, introduced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications to overhaul the program and curb overuse. Walmart employs an estimated 2,390 H-1B visa holders, as per government data.(REUTERS)

The Trump administration's move has reverberated across technology and other industries that employ thousands of such visa holders. Walmart is the largest user of H-1B visas among major retail chains. They employ an estimated 2,390 H-1B visa holders, as per government data. In comparison, Walmart's total workforce is about 1.6 million.

Who does Walmart's move affect?

Walmart's current guideline mainly impacts the company's corporate employees, Bloomberg reported.

As per the Department of Labor, “The H-1B program allows employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in the U.S. on a non-immigrant basis in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability. A specialty occupation requires the theoretical and practical application of a body of specialized knowledge and a bachelor's degree or the equivalent in the specific specialty (e.g., sciences, medicine, health care, education, biotechnology, and business specialties, etc.).”

While Walmart is among the major employers of H-1B visa holders, it is dwarfed by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and other tech giants who have more reliance on H-1B holders. Speaking to Bloomberg, a company spokesperson said, “Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach.”

Walmart's move lauded by MAGA supporters online

MAGA supporters lauded Walmart's move and President Trump's decision to place the $100,000 fee on H-1B applications. One person on X wrote “…GOOD! This signifies the H-1Bs were NOT absolutely necessary for Walmart and they can hire Americans.”

Another, sharing the news, added, “Walmart pauses H-1B visa job offers amid Trump's new $100,000.00 fee, this shows those roles aren't essential and opens doors for American hires. Good!”

(With Bloomberg inputs)