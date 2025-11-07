New Yorkers ‘fleeing’ after Mamdani's win get offer from Florida sheriff; ‘if you are unhappy’

New Yorkers looking to flee after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's win received an open invitation to Florida by Volusia County's sheriff, who said the move could be ‘the beginning of a new life’. This comes a day after President Donald Trump warned during a speech in Miami that NYC locals will soon relocate to the Sunshine State. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, accompanied by Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., left, arrive to SOMOS Puerto Rico conference(AP)

“Now the Democrats are so extreme that Miami will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York City. They flee,” Trump told a packed crowd at the America Business Forum.

“Where do you live? New York City, but I’m trying to leave because I don’t want to live in a communist regime,” he added. Trump, who is from New York City, moved to Palm Beach in 2019, saying that Democratic leaders treated him poorly.

“When I left New York for the White House, it was good except we had the telltale signs of trouble because we had a guy named De Blasio,” the president said. “He goes down as probably the worst mayor in history.”

Florida sheriff's invitation

Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County said he wants to be the first one to invite New Yorkers to Florida.

“If you’re an NYC resident or a great NYPD officer unhappy with the results of tonight’s Mayoral election, let me be the first to invite you into the welcoming arms of Volusia County,” he posted on Facebook on Tuesday night.

A sheriff has invited New Yorkers to move to Florida(Facebook)

The 61-year-old officer further stated that he might have openings for his fellow NYPD officers.

“To my NYPD friends, if you want to come to work in an organization that is cutting edge, innovating every day, a place where you’re appreciated by the community and supported by the elected officials, then check out the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and take a look at how we’re getting the job done,” he said.

“To all New Yorkers, if you’re looking for a better quality of life, from education, to the outdoors, to the beautiful weather, check out Volusia County. We are open for business. Tonight’s election is not the end. It can be the beginning of a new life.”