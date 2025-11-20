Canada physician shares shocking case of 58-year-old woman whose bones snapped due to this reason

Strong bones and muscles are essential for a healthy, active life, yet so many of us neglect them in our busy routines. The results of inactivity can be sudden and severe. Canada-based ER physician Dr Jeff Yoo recalls a startling case that highlights the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle in his October 31 Instagram post. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares how ‘Janhvi Kapoor’s eating hack’ can help you lose weight: ‘Take a bite, chew for 15 sec…’ ) Dr Yoo highlights the dangers of inactivity after a patient's fractured femur.(Freepik)

How sedentary lifestyle can break your bones

“If you don’t exercise regularly, this X-ray might convince you to change your ways,” warns Dr Jeff, recounting a shocking case he recently handled.

He shares, “A few weeks ago, I treated a 58-year-old woman in the ER. She lived a very sedentary lifestyle and rarely exercised. She was diagnosed with osteoporosis in her mid-40s and was prescribed medication to slow down bone thinning, but even with this, she never started exercising.”

Dr Yoo recalls the moment vividly, “On the day she came in, she was at a restaurant with her husband, feeling totally fine. She stood up from the table and pivoted to pick up her purse, and both of them heard a loud snap. It sounded like a tree branch had broken, and then she collapsed to the ground. She wasn’t able to walk, and when I came to see her in the ER, she was just constantly moaning in pain.”

The X-ray revealed a startling image: “This is her femur, the strongest bone in the human body, snapped in half.”

Why bones need exercise

Dr Yoo explains the science behind this frightening event: “Your peak bone density happens in your mid-20s. When you hit 30, if you aren’t consistently loading your muscles and bones through weights, bodyweight exercises, or bands, your rate of bone breakdown will outpace your rate of bone growth. This is how osteoporosis develops. Your bones become weak and fragile, almost like chalk.”

He adds, “This bone thinning can start silently in your 30s and 40s. By the time you notice, just like my patient, it might already be too late.” Dr Yoo likens bone and muscle health to life itself: “You need stress to get stronger. Too little stress, you become weak. Too much stress, you’ll break. Don’t avoid stress, apply it in the right amounts consistently to make yourself more resilient for the future.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.