Gastroenterologist shares how ‘Janhvi Kapoor’s eating hack’ can help you lose weight: ‘Take a bite, chew for 15 sec…’

Sometimes, the key to avoiding extra servings is surprisingly simple: chew your food properly. Dr Pal Manickam, a California-based gastroenterologist, highlighted this approach after reacting to a clip of actor Janhvi Kapoor. Dr Pal Manickam recommends 15-15-15 rule to improve digestion and curb overeating.

While promoting her film Param Sundari with Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi was seen enjoying roadside snacks. Although her bites looked generous, she was actually eating very small amounts. The doctor used the moment to underline how mindful, deliberate chewing can help control appetite and prevent overeating. (Also read: Nutritionist shares 5 ‘healthiest carbs’ for diabetics and prediabetics to help stabilise blood sugar: From jowar to… )

Why chewing every bite matters

Dr Manickam says, “Chew every bite 32 times. This idea was started by an American health enthusiast named Horace Fletcher in the late 1800s. People called him the ‘Great Masticator’ because he believed chewing food until it becomes liquid aids digestion.”

He explains the reasoning behind the number 32: “It comes from the idea that we have 32 teeth. When you eat slowly, your gut and brain start communicating better through the vagus nerve. This nerve sends messages like ‘I am full’ and ‘I am calm.’ When this communication is strong, you digest better, feel full at the right time, and don’t overeat.”

Chewing well also affects your hunger hormones. “It increases satiety hormones like leptin and decreases hunger hormones like ghrelin, helping control cravings and portion sizes,” says Dr Manickam.

How can you practically practice mindful chewing

However, chewing 32 times for every bite may not be practical. That’s why he recommends the 15-15-15 rule: “Take a bite, chew for 15 seconds, pause for 15 seconds, and spend at least 15 minutes eating. Start with one meal a day, breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Keep your phone away and don’t rush.”

By practising mindful chewing, he says, anyone can improve digestion, reduce overeating, and enjoy their meals more. “Try it in your next meal and see the difference yourself,” he suggests.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.