Doctor shares 4 child development tips every parent must know for kids' physical and cognitive growth and wellbeing

Childhood is a crucial time for growth and development, yet many parents unknowingly make mistakes that can affect their children’s physical, cognitive, and emotional wellbeing. Some simple, evidence-based practices can support healthy development and help raise confident, happy kids. Check out Dr Sood's parenting tips for optimal development of your children!(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared four essential child development tips every parent should know to support their children’s physical and cognitive growth and wellbeing. In an Instagram video posted on November 18, the physician highlights, “Simple daily habits can make a big difference in your child’s growth: emotionally, mentally, and physically. These habits don’t require fancy tools - just time, presence, and consistency.”

1 hour of outdoor play daily

Dr Sood highlights that just an hour of outdoor activity can significantly enhance creativity and help alleviate ADHD symptoms in children. He explains, “Nature calms the nervous system and improves focus. In one study, kids with ADHD showed milder symptoms after playing in green spaces compared to indoor or built-up areas.”

No screen time under age 2

The doctor emphasises that screen time should be strictly limited for children under two, as infants’ brains are not equipped to learn from digital screens. According to him, “Early exposure has been linked to language delays, reduced interaction, and poor sleep. Every extra 30 minutes of screen time at age one raised the risk of language delay by nearly 50 percent in one study.”

Chores at age 3

The physician emphasises the importance of allowing toddlers, from the age of three, to participate in simple tasks like putting away toys or sorting socks. He elaborates, “These build motor coordination, teach responsibility, and support early cognitive skills like sequencing and categorising.”

Read bedtime stories aloud

Dr Sood points out that reading out loud helps children develop their vocabulary twice as fast as silent reading. The doctor explains, “It exposes kids to richer language and boosts memory, comprehension, and expressive speech. Plus, kids who are read to early tend to do better when they start school.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.