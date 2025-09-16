Psychologist explains 9 reasons why playing with toys is essential for your child's development

In today’s digital age, more and more children are spending hours glued to screens, often with little regulation from parents. While screens may seem like an easy way to keep kids occupied, experts warn that excessive screen time can be detrimental to a child’s overall development. Traditional play with toys, on the other hand, nurtures critical skills that screens cannot replace - boosting creativity, improving motor skills, supporting emotional intelligence, and strengthening social bonds. Playing with toys is essential for your child's social, emotional, motor and cognitive development.(Pixabay)

Also Read | Clinical psychologist explains what drives eve-teasing and how it affects victims: ‘A power game where the perpetrator…’

“Toys are definitely for child's play,” says clinical psychologist Dr Vandana V. Prakash in an interview with HT Lifestyle, who has 30 years of experience in psychotherapy and psycho-diagnostics, and is currently associated with Max Hospital, Vaishali. She details how, since the last two decades, parents have shifted to screens for managing their children and keeping them entertained. “What parents are failing to realize is that toys play an important role in the holistic development of the children,” she explains, adding, “Toys have numerous benefits that support their physical, emotional, cognitive, and social growth.” She shares nine benefits of using toys for your child’s development and recommends reducing screen time “as a happy childhood is the foundation of a well adjusted adult.”

Cognitive development

According to Dr Prakash, “Toys promote cognitive development as making puzzles, building blocks, and shape sorters enhance problem-solving skills, spatial awareness, and critical thinking.”

Creativity

Toys also help in nurturing creativity and imagination and the psychologist states that playing make believe with dolls and action figures enhances your child’s imaginative skills. Storytelling, role-playing and art are all forms of self-expression that can shape your child’s creative growth.

Motor skills

The psychologist highlights that playing with modeling or construction toys like plasticine, building blocks, bat and ball “increases fine and gross motor skills” which not only improves hand-eye coordination and dexterity but also helps with overall physical fitness.

Social skills

Dr Prakash points out, “Playing with other children, sharing toys encourages social skills and interaction, thereby promoting social interaction, cooperation, and communication with others.”

Emotional regulation

Make-belief plays with dolls and stuffed animals also develop empathy and self awareness in children, helping in better emotional regulation, according to Dr Prakash. She mentions that this builds emotional intelligence in children.

Also Read | Did you grow up lonely? Study shows childhood loneliness could seriously affect your brain as an adult

Building confidence

The psychologist says that toys can also help build confidence and self-esteem because successfully building something or creating meaningful objects feels rewarding.

Emotional comfort

Toys your child is particularly partial towards, like soft toys, blankets or favourite dolls, can offer emotional comfort and reassurance, especially during times of emotional duress, stress and uncertainty.

Promotes learning

According to Dr Prakash, “Needless to say, toys promote learning and education like science kits, educational games, and books. Toys can make learning fun rather than a drudgery.”

Social bonding

The psychologist states that the most important benefit of playing with toys is social bonding. Sharing toys helps in bonding with peer groups, and even adults - particularly parents who play with their children.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.