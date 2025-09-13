Clinical psychologist explains what drives eve-teasing and how it affects victims: ‘A power game where the perpetrator…’

Ever felt unsafe simply walking down the street? For many women, eve-teasing isn’t just an occasional nuisance - it’s a daily reality that leaves lasting scars. From unwanted comments to physical harassment, these acts affect confidence, freedom, and peace of mind. Raising awareness and understanding the psychology behind such behaviour is key to supporting victims and challenging the societal attitudes that allow it to persist. Perpetrators of eve-teasing often enjoy the victim's fear and vulnerability.(Pexel)

Dr Vandana V. Prakash, a clinical psychologist at Max Hospital, Vaishali, who has 30 years of experience in psychotherapy and psycho-diagnostics, breaks down the nuances of eve-teasing in an interview with HT Lifestyle. She explains the root causes, including the societal mindset that perpetuates eve-teasing, and outlines its impact on victims. Her account also offers practical tips for supporting those affected, while tackling the deeper issue of prevailing attitudes within Indian society.

What is eve-teasing?

Dr Prakash defines the term as follows: “Eve-teasing is a term used more in South Asian countries which involves harassment, intimidation or molestation of women in public places. This involves verbal harassment of making unwanted comments, catcalls or insults directed at women.” It also includes physical harassment and non-verbal gestures, the psychologist explains, adding, “Physical harassment of needlessly touching, grabbing or brushing against women. Non-verbal harassment of making lewd gestures, staring or leering. Stalking is following or pursuing women in public places.”

Why is eve-teasing done?

The psychologist explains, “It is basically a power game where the perpetrator tries to assert dominance on the victim. It is also an objectification of the victim, where the feelings and emotions of the person are vilified and the person is reduced to a mere object.” Victims of eve-teasing are often shamed by the society, which normalises and trivializes the act, contributing to its pervasiveness in Indian society.

Effect on victim

Victims of eve-teasing often feel embarrassed and anxious when they go out, especially when they are alone, leading to hypervigilance, fear as well as experiencing psychic pain, according to Dr Prakash. She continues, “Many are embarrassed, ashamed, feel guilty and tend to blame themselves, especially when they are told that they have ‘brought it upon themselves’. Some victims are traumatized and lose trust in the opposite gender, seeing them as tormentors and bullies.” Most victims are left feeling unsafe, vulnerable, and confined in their daily lives, carrying emotional scars that can last a lifetime.

Mindset of the perpetrator

Dr Prakash describes it as a ‘power in numbers’ scenario, where perpetrators are more likely to engage in eve-teasing when in a group, feeling emboldened by the presence of others, especially when the victim appears to be scared and vulnerable. The psychologist explains, “It indicates a poor developed sensitivity towards others, lacking in sympathy and empathy. The desire for power games is high in such persons, wanting to assert their superiority, with a feeling of entitlement and lack of accountability for their actions.” However, she mentions that this superiority actually indicates a marked sense of inferiority.

How to help the victim?

According to Dr Prakash, gender sensitisation at an early age is very important to prevent instances of eve-teasing, helping reshape the mindset of potential perpetrators while also empowering women with strategies to respond effectively. She elaborates, “When children, particularly boys, see the male members of the family giving respect to the women, they learn by default to respect women. Fathers, predominantly, are role models for their sons. If they show respect to their wife and daughters, showing equality in relationship, the boys learn the desired good behaviour.”

Additionally, teaching assertiveness and self defence techniques to young girls is important, since a self-equipped person feels safer even when they are alone.

The psychologist recommends seeking professional help if trauma is high enough to make the victim dysfunctional and hinder their daily abilities. However, in her opinion, addressing the root cause is the most important: “A concerted effort made at societal level and stricter laws will help far more to change the mindset of the perpetrators when they are shamed, ostracized and punished.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Please seek guidance from a qualified professional if you are experiencing trauma, mental health challenges, or emotional distress.