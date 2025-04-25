Ludhiana: Crackdown on eve-teasing launched near educational institutes

The Ludhiana police commissionerate, on Thursday, launched a special drive across the city to crackdown on eve-teasing near schools. The operation, which targeted areas around educational institutions and recreational spots, saw the deployment of 21 police teams led by senior officers, including three deputy commissioners of police. Police conducting a drive to combat the menace of eve-teasing near schools and colleges in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

The extensive operation resulted in the issuance of 436 challans and the impounding of nine vehicles. The initiative aimed to create a secure environment, especially for school and college-going students, and to discourage anti-social behaviour around high-footfall public places.

Checkpoints were set up strategically near schools, colleges, parks, and other recreational areas. These locations have often been the hotspots for incidents of harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma emphasised that the drive is part of a larger effort to make Ludhiana safer for all, particularly young students. He also stated that such checking will be intensified further in the coming days to maintain law and order and ensure public confidence in the city’s policing efforts.