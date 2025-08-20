Clinical psychologist says ‘stress is not just psychological, it’s also physiological’; shares 5 easy ways to manage it

The race for success often comes with hidden costs. From endless work targets to social pressures, we are conditioned to believe that money and achievements will solve all our problems. But the truth is, stress can take a serious toll, not just on our minds but on our physical health, sleep, and relationships. (Also read: Therapist says these 5 everyday habits could secretly damage your mental health: ‘It destroys your attention span’ ) Psychologist shares strategies to protect mental and physical health from stress. (Pexels )

“Excessive capitalism and changing value systems have taught us to be successful, not happy. We are led to believe that money will solve all problems and bring happiness. While that is somewhat true, we often forget this balance and chase other sources of happiness and success, getting stuck in a whirlpool of stress,” says Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jaya Sukul, Founder of Headspace Healing, Noida.

Dr. Jaya further shared with HT Lifestyle, “Stress is not just psychological, it’s also physiological. It impacts physical and hormonal health, leading to pain, digestive issues, and sleep problems, all of which directly affect productivity. Research shows that over $5 billion in economic activity is lost due to stress. Relationships are affected, corporate employees report some of the highest mental health issues, and lethargy, burnout, and depression are at an all-time high.”

Managing stress requires emotional distance from coworkers, family support, and mindful breaks.(Pexels )

She also outlined some key ways to manage stress effectively:

1. Decouple with peers

We often get too attached to colleagues and engage in socially toxic behaviours like gossip, which increases negativity and stress. It’s important to maintain emotional distance while still having friendships at work to prevent enmeshment.

2. Share stressors at home

Include your family in your work-related stresses. Sometimes just having someone listen can help. Share openly, seeking comfort rather than solutions.

3. Take micro-breaks

Mindful micro-breaks are essential to relieve workplace stress. Even a couple of minutes of deep breathing, light stretches, or closing your eyes for 20 seconds can give your brain a needed pause.

4. Don’t personalise everything

Recognise that others’ behaviour is often about them, not you. Avoid taking things personally.

5. Increase appetite for critical feedback

Constructive criticism can accelerate personal and professional growth. Focus on the message, not the messenger, and use it as a tool to learn and improve.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.