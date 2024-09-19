EY employee's death highlights workplace stress: Here's how to protect your health amid job pressure

The glorification of 'Hustle Culture' is causing serious mental and physical health issues for corporate employees, such as anxiety, depression, and heart problems. The recent death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst and Young in Pune has sparked a social media storm about the toll of toxic work culture on health. The girl's mother even wrote to the India head of the company, stating that "workload, new environment, and long hours" led to her daughter's death just four months after joining. Her story is a stark reminder to prioritise health over work pressure. (Also read: Is work stress an epidemic? Psychologist shares ways to combat ) The recent death of a 26-year-old EY employee in Pune has brought workplace stress into the spotlight, highlighting the severe toll job pressure can take on health.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajiv Passey, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, shared, “Work-related stress is an important psychosocial risk factor and is a growing concern in today's fast-paced, competitive environment. It not only affects mental well-being but also has serious implications for physical health, particularly concerning heart disease. Understanding the connection between stress and overall health is crucial for both individuals and organisations.”

How stress affects your health

"Chronic stress activates the body's 'fight or flight' response, increasing heart rate and elevating blood pressure. Over time, these physiological changes can lead to various health problems, including cardiovascular disease, digestive issues, and weakened immune function. Stress may also encourage unhealthy behaviours like poor eating, lack of exercise, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption—major risk factors for overall health issues. Job strain and effort-reward imbalance are particularly linked to these problems. In a study published in the Social Science & Medicine journal, high job strain was associated with increased serum cholesterol after 5 years, while effort-reward imbalance contributed to higher BMI after 10 years," explains Dr. Passey.

Symptoms of work-related stress

He added, "Symptoms of work-related stress can include fatigue, anxiety, and irritability. These not only affect productivity but can also lead to long-term health issues. Studies show that individuals experiencing high levels of stress at work are at a greater risk for heart attacks and strokes. This relationship highlights the importance of addressing stress proactively."

Strategies for managing stress

Dr. Passey further suggested the following tips to reduce work-related stress and its impact on overall health: