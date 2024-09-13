If you have ever had to get diagnostic tests done for any treatment, you might have been asked to get a stool test because excrement can provide valuable insight into your body’s functioning. What your body expels, or in many cases simply refuses to, can help doctors understand if individuals are abiding by a healthy diet or not. Is your poop schedule telling you something? How your bathroom habits reveal hidden health issues (Photo by Easy Health Options)

Shocking Consequences of Ignoring Your Poop Schedule

Maintaining a healthy poop schedule is essential for overall well-being however, not everyone can maintain this due to constipation, a digestive issue which can cause infrequent and often painful bowel movements. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ronak Tate, Consultant-Gastroenterology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, shared, “Changing lifestyle is making this issue of constipation ubiquitous globally. However, we need to understand that even if some health issue becomes common it does not get categorised as ‘normal’ or ‘benign’.”

He asserted, “It should not be ignored as it needs adequate and timely treatment. This applies to constipation affecting both children and adults, including geriatric individuals. Constipation undisputably is about decreased frequency of pooing, and difficulty pooping, and taking too long in washroom; but it is also about foul loud farts and equally loud belching. When this happens in public places, individuals can become subjects of mockery, thus affecting their self-esteem.”

In more than 30% of adults suffering from Constipation, the onset of this condition happened way back in their childhood but was left untreated due to lack of awareness on its negative effects. Dr Ronak Tate revealed, “Piles, Fissure, Fistula in anus, Hernia and Rectal Prolapse are consequences of long-term severe constipation, needing surgical intervention in many. In women, pregnancy and menstruation can cause hormonal fluctuations and this can affect their bowel movements, this is usually cured with minimum intervention. However, if constipation persists, then medical help should be sought out at the earliest.”

Is Your Lifestyle Destroying Your Gut?

Recent studies have suggested that gastrointestinal disturbances like constipation can even be linked to Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Parkinson’s disease, depression and dementia. According to Dr Ronak Tate, “Onset of constipation can even be an indicator of colon cancer. If more people resort to proper treatment for constipation, quality of life can improve tremendously and number of surgical interventions will go down; not to mention so many colonic malignancies can be diagnosed in their early stages. Constipation in most cases has become a symbol of sedentary lifestyle, where individuals are more prone to eating badly-made non-nutritious food from outside.”

He highlighted, “Indigestion, acidity, abdominal bloating, acid reflux and chest pain symptoms associated with unhealthy lifestyle including diet, sleep, stress, lack of exercise etc. Our diet needs fiber and proper hydration, without both these present in sufficient quantity, a normal poop schedule will be harder to maintain. However, often times, what constipation signifies is a deeper lying issue that will remain untreated if proper awareness is not created about it. There are plenty of videos and advertisements on social media spewing remedies for “lifestyle management” to help constipated individuals but this advice should be taken with a grain of salt. Chronic constipation or gastrointestinal issues should be treated at the earliest.”

Our poop schedule has a lot to say about our body’s workings and thus we should listen to it. Let the saying ‘Health is Wealth’ not remain a mere adage.

