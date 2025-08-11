Rajiv Rai reveals Oye Oye song got many people arrested in the country: ‘They were using it for eve-teasing’

When we think of iconic Bollywood songs from the late 80s, Oye Oye from the 1989 blockbuster Tridev often tops the list. With its electrifying beat, infectious chorus, and danceable rhythm, the song became an instant sensation across India. But behind the glittering success and nationwide popularity lies a lesser-known and rather unsavoury story—one that even its director, Rajiv Rai, has candidly spoken about years later. The iconic song Oye Oye from Tridev gained fame in 1989 but was almost banned due to its misuse for eve-teasing, leading to arrests across India, as revealed by director Rajiv Rai.

Rajiv Rai on why Oye Oye was getting people arrested

In an interview with Radio Nasha, director Rajiv Rai reflected on the unexpected impact of the song and revealed a shocking piece of trivia why was the song was almost banned: “It was not banned, but all of thepeople were arrested. They started using it for eve-teasing. A lot of people were arrested for catcalling all over the country.”

About Oye Oye

The iconic Bollywood song Oye Oye from the 1989 film Tridev was inspired by Gloria Stefan's international hit Rhythm is Gonna Get You. With music composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and additional arrangements by Viju Shah, the song became a massive hit for its catchy tune and pulsating energy.

It was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar. The song was picturized on Sonam and featured the film’s lead actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, and Naseeruddin Shah, contributing to Tridev’s blockbuster success and making Oye Oye a pop culture phenomenon.

Rajiv Rai's upcoming work

Rajiv is back with a directorial venture after 21 years with Zora. The film cast Ravinder Kuhar, Karan Vir and Sofia Parveen. According to the synopsis of the film, it is about, "A cop pursues his father's killer after 20 years, guided by a perfume bottle marked 'Scent By The Devil'. His quest for vengeance uncovers hidden truths. Asambhav, starring Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Chopra, was Rajiv’s last film before his long hiatus