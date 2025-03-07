Celebrating creativity: Women transform studios into healing spaces in Chandigarh, Mohali

In many cities across the world, women are paving the way for a new wave of healing through the arts. In Chandigarh and Mohali too, women, filled with passion for creativity, are turning their studios into safe havens for personal growth, mental health support, and emotional healing through art therapy. In Chandigarh and Mohali, women filled with passion for creativity are turning their studios into safe havens for personal growth, mental health support, and emotional healing through art therapy

This Women’s Day, we turn the spotlight on these connoisseurs of art, who are not just shaping clay or mastering strokes, but also transforming experiences and communities through the power of therapeutic practices.

The Experience Space studio's Shweta Garg

‘A platform to empower women’

The Experience Space studio, a programme launched over two years ago by Shweta Garg, provides artists and creative people some room to showcase their skills and extend the range of their talent through dedicated workshops.

Among the events it organises are linocut print, string art, and knife painting workshops besides sensory playdates for toddlers, resin art course and puppy yoga to name a few.

Talking about her platform, Shweta says, “It’s a place to collaborate, learn, share experiences and art. On Women’s Day today, Pashneet Kaur is holding a breath work and sound bath workshop for women in the morning, while in the evening, ‘Self Love Soiree’ invites women to indulge in doodling, music and conversations.”

For her, setting up a stage for numerous talented artists – particularly women who have been hesitant to share their skills with the world – has been truly remarkable.

“Our platform empowers them to come out of their shells, discover their voice, and showcase their artistry. By offering a supportive community and resources, we help unleash their full potential, making this experience truly special and impactful,” adds Shweta, whose studio is located in Sector 57, Mohali.

Anuja, the founder of Aura Pottery

‘Pottery is the new yoga’

Aura, located near New Chandigarh on Siswan-Kurali highway, was conceptualised and built in 2009 by Anuja, along with her husband Atul, who envisioned this aesthetically pleasing home for themselves and their daughters – Ada and Anya.

Anuja, fondly called Andy, was first introduced to pottery in 2015. It inspired her to pursue her dream of having a clay studio that would someday be buzzing with people who love to learn and practice pottery.

As a largely self-taught potter, Anuja was able to bring the vision of Aura Pottery to life in just three years. What started with a lone potter’s wheel and a bag of clay, evolved into a lively studio that offers pottery courses in India along with an opportunity for artists to discover, learn and express themselves.

Asked what their universal selling point is, Anya, who also acts as the Aura’s coordinator, says it would be the ‘pottery on a farm’ concept. Aura houses the family’s residence, a web design studio, a pottery studio, an organic kitchen garden, a fruit orchard, and a potters’ villa for resident guests. “People enjoy coming here because it is a secret little bubble, a world on its own. We offer daily workshops as well as retreats ranging from two to 12 weeks, ceramic skill exchange residencies, and studios on rent,” Anya says.

Anjula Bhola (right), proprietor of Artistique Aura

‘An outlet of expression’

Established with the vision of creating a dynamic environment where both artists and art enthusiasts can flourish and refine their craft, Artistique Aura was launched in 2021.

By providing educational opportunities to children and adults alike, this studio in Sector 19 seeks to elevate mood and enrich the community through the transformative power of art. “This endeavour was inspired by my children, Muskaan and Vanshit, who wanted me to engage in something productive,” says Anjula Bhola, proprietor of Artistique Aura.

“Now, I am also supporting other individuals, especially home makers and children, by helping them take part in something worthwhile. We have logged up to 63% rise in new arrivals as compared to previous periods. This surge highlights the growing recognition of our diverse offerings and services,” she adds. At Artistique Aura, Anjula offers a range of specialised services, including 3D crafts, paper crafts, canvas painting, wall plates, beans and tissue mosaic art, school art projects, and sculpture decoration. “In addition to our core offerings, we also take custom painting orders and organise engaging workshops.” On what’s next, Anjula says she is planning to introduce new courses on string art. “I am also excited about our upcoming workshops in collaboration with leading manufacturing companies,” she adds.

Deepali Gupta at Deepakriti Institute

‘Inspiring creators since 1985’

Driven by her dedication for art and desire to create a nurturing environment for creativity and self-expression, Deepali Gupta started Deepakriti Institute in 1985.

“Whether it’s children creating something beautiful with their hands or adults finding a new avenue to channelise their energy, Deepakriti has always supported them in finding their own light,” she says. “After the Covid pandemic, people became more inclined towards creative and therapeutic activities. Our diverse programmes, such as summer camps, pay-per-class workshops and open art sessions, have drawn a steady flow of guests, both young and mature. We have seen a surge in participants enrolling in short-term courses like fabric painting, oil painting, resin art, and 3D art,” Deepali adds.

Planning to increase her outreach to help more people experience the soothing and stress-relieving benefits of art, she says, “We’re also considering weekend retreats for families. I am looking forward to collaborating with various artists from the tricity area as well. This association will allow us to expand our services, adding even more techniques to our repertoire of over 200 art forms.” Deepakriti Institute in Sector 44 also offers online courses such as bottle art and stencilling techniques. On Women’s Day, Deepali is hosting a texture painting workshop in Patiala.

Gurbhajan Kaur (in blue) with her clients at Clay Creations

‘Filling voids with clay’

For Gurbhajan Kaur, who started Clay Creations in 2016, it was more than just a hobby. “When I lost both my children, there was a huge void that clay filled. I turned my enthusiasm into the passion of so many children,” says Gurbhajan, who hosts both kids and adults at her pottery studio and offers maiden sessions for free.

Most of the time, youngsters come to my studio to enjoy and experience ‘the wheel’, whereas children learn hand-built techniques, she adds.

“This is a happy place where creative juices flow freely,” says Gurbhajan, who offers courses and workshops based on colouring, drawing, crafting and sculpting at her studio, Clay Creations, in Shivalik City, Sector 127, Mohali.