Struggling with ADHD? Florida neuroscientist shares 3 supplements that can ease symptoms, improve memory and sleep

Struggling with ADHD can take a toll on your focus, memory, and sleep, leaving everyday tasks feeling overwhelming. While lifestyle changes and medication are common approaches, certain supplements may offer additional support.

Robert Love, a Florida-based neuroscientist specialising in Alzheimer’s prevention, has outlined three ADHD supplements that may help ease symptoms. In an Instagram video posted on November 11, the neuroscientist explains how the supplements support ADHD - by boosting dopamine or reducing stress - and how they can improve mood and sleep. However, he also emphasises the importance of consulting your doctor before starting any of these supplements.

L-tyrosine

Robert describes L-tyrosine as an amino acid present in proteins that serves as a precursor to dopamine, helping boost its levels. He explains, “So, when you take L-tyrosine, this gives your brain and body the ability to make more dopamine. You can combine this with prescription drugs, not to give you medical advice, talk with your medical doctor first. But this can go very well with regular ADHD drugs.”

Lion’s mane

According to the neuroscientist, lion’s mane provides several benefits for ADHD, including reducing stress and anxiety, enhancing memory, and promoting better sleep. Robert recounts his own firsthand experiences with ADHD and sleep - “I've struggled with sleep for years, and lion’s mane has really helped me with my sleep, specifically falling back to sleep. And so, I take lion's mane at night and if I wake up in the middle of the night, I'll be able to fall back to sleep and that's really helpful.”

L-theanine

Robert explains that L-theanine helps reduce stress and can be taken during the day - before school or work - or at night to support better sleep. He explains, “This is an amino acid found in green tea and black tea that helps lower stress and lower cortisol. You can either take this in the morning with coffee, or just take it in the morning with breakfast or your other supplements before work. Or you can also take it at night to help you wind down, so you can sleep better. L-theanine is very, very safe, very, very powerful, and really good for ADHD symptoms.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.