Florida neuroscientist shares 3 foods that can damage and shrink your brain: ‘It impairs memory, sleep…’

What you eat doesn’t just affect your waistline - it shapes the way your brain functions. Nutrition plays a crucial role in brain health because the body and mind are deeply interconnected; when one system is inflamed or imbalanced, the others are impacted too. Over time, regularly consuming certain unhealthy foods can impair memory, disrupt focus, and even damage brain cells. Nutrition directly influences your brain health, according to Robert. (Unsplash)

Robert Love, a Florida-based neuroscientist who specialises in Alzheimer’s prevention, has revealed three common foods that could actually shrink and harm your brain. In an Instagram video shared on November 4, the neuroscientist breaks down how these foods affect the body, and in turn, damage the brain.

Seed oils and ultra-processed food

According to Robert, seed oils such as peanut oil, canola oil, and other refined or processed vegetable oils can be harmful to brain health. He explains, “First of all, these oils are highly processed in a way that creates inflammation. Inflammation is really harmful to the brain. It's one of the primary risk factors of Alzheimer's disease.” He also recommends avoiding ultra-processed foods because they are loaded with these highly processed oils, making them extremely harmful for the brain.

Refined sugar

The neuroscientist advises cutting down on refined sugar, explaining that the human body isn’t designed to process such concentrated forms of sugar. He explains, “The sugar our bodies are used to is sugar found in nature which is basically fruit. Fruit is great for your brain, especially organic fruit. But when you eat refined sugar, that can spike your insulin, spike your blood glucose and that creates inflammation. And inflammation damages your brain.”

Robert emphasises that alcohol is extremely harmful for the brain.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Alcohol

Robert emphasises that alcohol not only damages the brain but also contributes to memory loss. He points out that nearly 50 percent of adults over the age of 21 in the United States regularly consume alcohol - meaning a significant portion of the population is routinely ingesting something that actively harms the brain.

The neuroscientist notes that alcohol hurts the brain in a variety of ways, stating, “Number one, it impairs memory. Number two, it impairs sleep. Sleep is essential for a healthy brain. And number three, it hurts your gut bacteria. What's good for your gut is good for your brain. So by harming your good gut bacteria, that can actually harm your brain.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.