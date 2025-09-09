Neuroscientist debunks the myth that adults cannot regenerate brain cells, shares best exercise to boost it

For years, most of us were taught in school that the brain cannot grow new cells once they are lost. But modern neuroscience is rewriting that narrative. Research now shows that adults can, in fact, regenerate neurons - a process vital for memory and long-term brain health. Brain cells can be regenerated and a chemical released during resistance training promotes neuron growth. (Unsplash)

Robert Love, a neuroscientist specializing in Alzheimer’s prevention, explains that adults are capable of regenerating brain cells - overturning long-held beliefs to the contrary. In an Instagram video posted on September 8, he highlights the role of a key chemical released during resistance training, which not only promotes brain cell growth but also supports overall cognitive health and healthy aging.

Can adults grow brain cells?

Robert claims that contrary to what we learnt in school, the fact that we cannot grow brain cells is no longer true. He points towards research conducted by Princeton neuroscientist Elizabeth Gould and others, published in prominent journals like Science and Nature, which indicates that adult mammals do have the capacity to grow new brain cells in the hippocampus, the memory centre of the brain. Robert also adds that growing new neurons is important for maintaining a healthy brain with age.

How do you grow new brain cells?

Brain cell regeneration is associated with a chemical called brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is released during exercise. “BDNF is a growth factor in the brain that facilitates the growth of new brain cells and new neural connections,” said Robert. “So, by releasing BDNF from your muscles, this can help increase BDNF levels throughout your body, including your brain, and can help grow new brain cells.”

How to release BDNF?

Robert mentioned that according to Dr. Austin Perlmutter, “the best exercise to release BDNF is not aerobic exercise, it is resistance training,” and continued, “So, if you want the maximum benefit from exercise to help grow new brain cells, resistance training releases the most BDNF.” BDNF not only promotes healthy brain function and supports healthy aging, but also decreases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The neuroscientist suggests resistance training exercises like weight-lifting, body weight squats, push-ups for best results, and recommends working with a trainer if you are a newbie. He explains, “Basically, push against something or pull against something and use your muscles. And that is fantastic for your brain.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.