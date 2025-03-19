Neurosciences, mother and child centres nearing completion at PGIMER Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is soon set to unveil the Advanced Neurosciences Centre and Advanced Mother and Childcare Centre, two state-of-the-art facilities aimed at tackling the growing demand for critical and specialised healthcare in the region. The construction of the seven-storey building for Advanced Neurosciences Centre is nearly complete. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Construction work for the Advanced Neurosciences Centre (ANC) and the Advanced Mother and Childcare Centre (AMCC) is expected to be completed by March and May, respectively, with work 99% and 91% completed, respectively, a PGIMER official.

Considering the increase in patient load and the requirement of critical services, the central government had given approval for the two centres on August 18, 2017. After construction began, both projects were expected to be completed within 39 months. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges, the work kept getting delayed.

Advanced Neurosciences Centre

The construction of the seven-storey building for Advanced Neurosciences Centre is nearly complete. Its testing, commissioning and cleaning work has been underway since February, confirmed the PGIMER official, wishing not to be named. The air-conditioning (AC) plant, biomedical equipment installation and working, etc, is being checked.

The 300-bed centre will have specialised care, latest lab and services, including critical and emergency services, and treatment of neurological and neuroscience disorders. Ten modular and one minor operation theatre will be there on the top floor for cerebrovascular surgery, skull base surgery and spinal functional neurosurgery, among other services.

Spread over an area of 47,619 square metres, the building will have two-level basement parking, with a capacity of 232 cars. Built at a cost of around ₹284 crore, it is expected to become operational in April as remaining work, including testing, will be done by March 31, the official added.

Advanced Mother and Childcare Centre

The Advanced Mother and Childcare Centre comprises six floors with two basements, housing 300 beds for obstetrics, newborns, neonatal care, a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), six modular operation theatres, high-risk maternity units and a human milk bank.

The construction of Advanced Mother and Childcare Centre is expected to be completed by May 31 (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Around 5,000 child births take place at PGIMER yearly and the number is expected to increase in the coming years. With the AMCC building in place, critical care will be provided to pregnant women and newborns. The number of beds in NICU at PGIMER will increase from 22 to 105.

The project is 91% complete, with installation of electrical equipment in the service block and testing of these services still pending. The centre’s construction work is expected to be completed by May 31. With 75% of the basement area dedicated to parking, it will have a capacity of 132 cars. As much as ₹182 crore, including ₹20 crore for specialised services, has been spent on the project.

Statutory approvals awaited

PGIMER has applied for fire NOC (no objection certificate) and water connection for both centres and approvals are awaited. Officials said both buildings had been designed in accordance with National Building Code and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). The GRIHA certification has yet to be acquired for both the buildings. Optimum use of natural light, green measures, energy efficiency and other measures of GRIHA have been ensured, the officials said.