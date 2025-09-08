Neuroscientist says this drink is ‘10x better than coffee’ for your brain: 'It’s like green tea on steroids'

Many of us start our mornings with a cup of coffee, believing it's the best way to wake up our brains and stay focused throughout the day. But what if there was a drink that could give your mental energy, alertness, and cognitive performance a far bigger boost? According to neuroscientist Robert W.B. Love, there's a beverage that can outperform coffee by up to 10 times. (Also read: Neurosurgeon shares ‘most important rule about exercising’ that changed his fitness routine: ‘I always workout…' ) Neuroscientist reveals how this brain-boosting drink outperforms coffee by 10 times. (Unsplash)

Why coffee is good for your brain

He explains in his August 10 post, "So why is coffee good for your brain? It's because it increases alertness, focus, and attention. Coffee does this by boosting adrenaline and blocking adenosine. Adenosine is a molecule in the brain that makes us feel tired. By blocking it, coffee helps us wake up. It also increases adrenaline, which improves focus, learning, and memory. If you want to enhance your memory, drinking coffee after a study session or class can be very effective.

He adds, “Coffee also contains polyphenols, antioxidants found in plants that are great for your gut. And what's good for your gut is good for your brain. So overall, coffee is terrific for brain health. But here's something that's 10 times better than coffee: matcha.”

"Matcha is like green tea on steroids. Research from Japan shows that drinking two cups of green tea a day reduced dementia symptoms by 43%. Matcha is 10 times richer in antioxidants than regular green tea. While coffee and green tea are comparable in antioxidant levels, matcha surpasses them both," says Robert.

Why matcha may be better than coffee

"Matcha also has benefits that coffee doesn't. It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that reduces stress and anxiety and promotes calmness. Unlike coffee, which can make you jittery, matcha provides a relaxed, focused calm. This combination of polyphenols, antioxidants, and calming effects makes matcha an excellent choice for brain health while still giving some of the benefits of coffee," he explains.

Health benefits of matcha

According to a study published on November 23, 2022, in the journal Current Research in Food Science, matcha tea offers potential health benefits, including improvements in cognitive function, cardio-metabolic health, and anti-tumour properties. The study notes that while matcha may reduce stress and slightly enhance attention and memory, more randomised clinical trials are needed to confirm these effects. It also highlights that cardio-metabolic benefits have mostly been observed in animal studies, and evidence for anti-tumour effects is still limited and requires further investigation.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.