Neurosurgeon shares ‘most important rule about exercising’ that changed his fitness routine: ‘I always workout…'

We all know exercise is essential for good health, but with so many fitness tips and conflicting advice out there, it's easy to get overwhelmed or miss what really matters. Brian Hoeflinger, board-certified neurosurgeon, shares in his July 26 Instagram post one fundamental rule about exercising that most people completely overlook. Neurosurgeon shares his secret to sticking to workout routine. (Unsplash)

Why timing matters more than intensity

In his post, Brian shares a candid insight into his fitness routine and the one rule that’s changed everything for him. “I exercise the minute I get home,” he begins, emphasising how crucial that timing is. “The reason why? Because there are just so many distractions once I walk through that door.”

He explains that if he doesn’t start his workout right away, chances are high he’ll end up skipping it altogether. “If I don’t get my exercise done right off the bat, there’s a 9 out of 10 chance I won’t do it at all,” he admits. “So I’ve trained myself to go out and do it the moment I get home, no matter what else is going on.”

What kind of workouts does he follow

As for what his routine looks like, Brian keeps it simple but consistent. “Typically, what I do is either three to four miles of rucking with a weighted backpack, or three to four miles of light jogging,” he says. “I try to get that in every single day, unless something truly urgent comes up at work.”

For Brian, the key isn’t about the complexity of the workout but about building a habit that sticks, by making exercise the first priority when he gets home, instead of leaving it for later.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.