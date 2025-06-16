Recovering after cancer treatment? Oncologist shares 5 food tips and 4 fitness tips to follow

After undergoing cancer treatment, patients often experience weakness and a compromised immune system. Post-treatment recovery involves adopting a supportive lifestyle and dietary habits focused on rebuilding strength, enhancing immunity, and restoring overall well-being. Also read | Nutrition and lifestyle tips for cancer prevention: Simple daily habits and diet plan that can cut your risk Add healthy foods to diet, after cancer treatment.(Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Srinivasa, senior medical oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, K R Road, Bangalore said, “Recovery from cancer is not just about defeating the disease, but about reclaiming strength, balance, and quality of life. Nutrition and physical activity are pillars of long-term wellness for survivors. For survivors, food and fitness serve not only as supportive measures for physical recovery but also for mental and emotional resilience.”

Food tips for cancer survivors:

1. Plant-based focus: Prioritise a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. These foods are high in antioxidants and phytochemicals that help repair cell damage and support immunity.

2. Lean proteins: Include sources like eggs, dairy, fish, poultry, and plant-based proteins such as tofu and lentils to aid tissue repair and energy levels.

3. Limit red and processed meats: High intake of these is linked to increased cancer risk and recurrence. Also read | Lifestyle changes cancer survivors should go through: Oncologist shares tips

4. Stay hydrated: Dehydration can be a concern, especially after chemotherapy or radiation. Aim for 2–2.5 litres of fluids daily.

5. Moderation with sugar and alcohol: While an occasional indulgence is fine, excessive intake can negatively impact recovery and energy levels.

Strength training should be added to the workout routine.(Shutterstock)

Fitness tips for cancer survivors:

1. Start slow: Fatigue is common post-treatment. Begin with light activities like walking or gentle yoga, gradually increasing intensity.

2. Consistency over intensity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, tailored to individual ability.

3. Strength training: Incorporate light resistance exercises to rebuild muscle mass lost during treatment.

4. Focus on mobility and balance: Particularly important for older survivors, these exercises help prevent falls and boost confidence. Also read | Dietary advice can improve fertility treatment for female cancer survivors: Study

“A personalised approach, considering each survivor’s treatment history, current health and preferences, is vital,” added Dr. Srinivasa.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.