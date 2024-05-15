Milind Soman jogs barefoot at 3 degrees in Switzerland; see benefits of jogging to achieve your fitness goals

Milind Soman defines the phrase 'age is just a number'. The model, actor and wellness enthusiast is known for leading a disciplined lifestyle and often posts snippets from his fitness journey on social media. Last month, Milind travelled to Switzerland with his wife, Ankita Konwar, to enjoy a vacation amidst the Swiss Alps. Recently, he shared a video of himself jogging in Switzerland amid cold temperatures. Keep scrolling to see the clip and read the benefits of jogging to know why you should include it in your workout to achieve your fitness goals. Milind Soman shared a video of himself jogging barefoot at 3 degrees in Switzerland. (Instagram)

Milind Soman jogs in 3 degrees in Switzerland

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Milind Soman's video shows him jogging barefoot in Switzerland, dressed in workout clothes, gloves and glasses. The clip begins with Milind running on the road with snow-capped mountains and pretty snow-covered homes forming a stunning backdrop. Meanwhile, in the caption, the model talked about his hands feeling colder than his feet when it snows. He added that this could happen because his hands are his weakness. "3 degrees! Sometimes my hands feel colder than my feet when it snows [laughing emoji] don't know the reason for that yet...maybe my hands are my weakness, and I need to work on them more," the caption reads.

Benefits of jogging:

If you felt energised and motivated to go for a jog after watching Milind Soman's video, we curated some of the exercise's benefits to inspire you further. Jogging is a popular form of exercise, and it helps build strong bones, strengthen muscles, and maintain a healthy weight. It also improves cardiovascular fitness, burns many kilojoules, boosts healthy ageing, and significantly improves mental health, self-confidence, and quality of life.

Fans loved Milind's video and praised him in the comments section. One wrote, "You are phenomenal, sir." Another wrote, "You are such an inspiration to us all." A fan remarked, "You are our hero."