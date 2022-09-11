Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar share 'sweetest kiss in Ladakh' while enjoying delicious watermelon: Watch video

Milind Soman, 56, and his wife, Ankita Konwar, 31, share a passion for fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The couple achieves this goal together. They go on marathons across the globe, practise different exercise routines, enjoy nutritious diets, and more. They also keep a check on their mental health and urge their followers to do the same. Apart from fitness, the couple is big on PDA (public display of affection) and never shies away from expressing their love for each other. Even in their latest clip, the duo shared a kiss while enjoying a delicious watermelon during their holiday in Ladakh. It will give you goals.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar share a sweet kiss in Ladakh

On Saturday evening, Milind Soman dropped a video of him kissing Ankita amid a stunning backdrop of clear blue skies and magnificent mountains in Ladakh. The couple had travelled to Ladakh recently to spend a laidback holiday. The video begins with Milind approaching Ankita and sharing a sweet kiss with her as he holds a plate of watermelon. Then, he kisses her on the nose as Ankita teases him. "The brightest blue sky, the most delicious watermelon and the sweetest kiss in Ladakh, what could be better than this? #life #love #happiness," he captioned the post. Check out the clip below. (Also Read: Ankita Konwar's easy yoga asana to keep her hip mobility in check impresses hubby Milind Soman: Watch video)

Milind Soman's video garnered several likes and comments from his followers, who loved their chemistry. One social media user wrote, "You both give positive vibes as a couple, God bless you both." Another commented, "I am melting, this is so cute." A fan remarked, "Cutest couple. God bless you both."

Earlier, Ankita had posted a video of herself practising yoga in the same open space where she shared a kiss with Milind. The post shows her practising hip mobility yoga asana, dressed in a pink tank top and yoga tights. She did an easy routine while keeping her core intact. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman got married in April 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.