Milind Soman marked 57th birthday by free diving in Indian Ocean, wife Ankita Konwar calls him The Indian Aquaman

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has won the hearts of his millions of fans on social media with his dedication towards leading a healthy lifestyle and achieving various fitness feats while proving that age is just a number. Even on his birthday on November 4, Milind did the same by nailing a difficult task and inspiring his followers to be fit. The 57-year-old star flew to the Maldives with his 31-year-old wife, Ankita Konwar, to celebrate his birthday. During their beach holiday in the island nation, Milind attempted free diving in the Indian Ocean. Yes, you read that right. Keep scrolling to see Milind's video and what Ankita wrote in the comments.

Milind Soman's free diving video gets this compliment from Ankita Konwar

On Friday, Milind Soman celebrated his 57th birthday with his wife, Ankita Konwar, in the Maldives. The couple is known for marking their birth anniversaries by attempting incredible feats, and this time, Milind took things up by a notch. He did free diving in the Indian Ocean and shared a video on Instagram. "Milin' Chillin' [smiley emjoi]," Milind captioned the post. The post shows the star standing on the ocean bed with his arms crossed over the chest and dressed in black shorts and eye goggles. After staying a few seconds inside the water, Milind swims back to the surface. Check out the clip below. (Also Read: Ankita Konwar's yoga asana to keep hip mobility in check impresses Milind Soman)

Ankita Konwar's comment on Milind Soman's post

After Milind shared the clip on his Instagram page, many followers liked the post and dropped compliments in the comments section. One user said, "Captain Vyom." Another commented, "Mobility at this age [hands raised emoji]." A user remarked, "You rock anywhere, everywhere." However, Ankita's comment won the day. "The Indian Aquaman," she wrote.

Earlier, Milind Soman had posted a 'no filter' picture from the Maldives to celebrate his 57th birthday. It showed the star swimming in an infinity pool by the sea, showing off his fit physique and salt-and-pepper look. "Happy 57! Best place to be! #nofilter #maldives," he wrote.

Check out Ankita's birthday wish for Milind:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April 2018.