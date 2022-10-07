Milind Soman, while performing pullups in jungle, is most happy about this...

Milind Soman’s fitness diaries are our favourite. The actor, TV personality and super model is also a fitness enthusiast by choice and leaves no stone unturned in achieving the healthy body that he aspires for. From cycling to high intensity workouts to yoga, Milind’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from his workout diaries and each of them manage to serve us with the necessary motivation to start taking our health seriously and hit the gym. Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar’s couple fitness diaries are replete with couple goals as well. Ankita Konwar is a certified yoga trainer and is often spotted performing workouts together with Milind. Milind can work out anytime and anywhere – from parks to jungles to while being on his vacation with wife Ankita.

Milind, a day back, served us with the perfect midweek fitness inspo as he posted a glimpse from his Thursday workout routine on his Instagram profile for his fans. The actor, in the video, can be seen working out in animal mode in the middle of a forest. Milind is known for performing his fitness routines with greenery in the backdrop and amidst fresh air. The actor took a walk into a jungle and turned a rod into his pullup bar. Milind, then, can be seen performing pullups repeatedly with the stunning greenery in the background. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and a pair of comfy blue cotton joggers, Milind can be seen engrossed in his morning fitness routine. With the video, Milind also shared the secret to his happiness – his fitness routine makes him happy, but there is something else which makes him happier. “Back in the jungle! While I am happy with my form, what I am most happy about is the sounds of the birds in these beautiful trees. Turn up the volume,” Milind wrote in the caption. Take a look at his video here:

Pullups come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the chest, shoulders, arms, core and the back muscles. It also helps in improving bone density and the grip strength of the body. Pullups, when performed on a daily basis, help in boosting overall fitness level of the body.