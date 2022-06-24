Milind Soman attempted Merudandasana for the first time and here's how it went: See his wife Ankita Konwar's reaction

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is known for his goal-worthy fitness routine and healthy lifestyle. The star, at 56, proves every day that age is just a number as he attempts one difficult fitness feat after another. He even goes on marathons across the globe with his wife, Ankita Konwar, 30, and each post on social media motivates us to get our fitness routine back on track. Milind's latest post on attempting the Merudandasana for the first time is proof of the same. Keep scrolling to check out his post and how Ankita reacted to the same.

On Friday, Milind Soman dropped a picture of himself practising the difficult Merudandasana, also known as the Balancing Bear Pose. The yoga enthusiast revealed that this was his first time attempting the intense asana, and he will get better with time and practice. He captioned the post, "My first attempt at Merudandasana, will get better in time. Keep the mind still and the body active - simple secret to better health." Check out Milind's photo below. (Also Read: Ankita Konwar does yoga in craziest places for new workout video, Milind Soman reacts: Watch inside)

The picture shows Milind sitting on the ground and balancing his body on his buttocks. With his body leaning backwards, he raised his legs in the air and held the toes of both feet with his hands. While performing the asana, Milind kept the legs and hands extended and the core engaged.

After Milind shared the picture, Ankita dropped her reaction in the comments section. She hearted the post and posted some advice for her husband. She wrote, "Practice, practice, practice." A few other netizens also praised Milind. One user wrote, "You're GOALLLL SIR." Another commented, "My running god is Milind Soman sir."

Merudandasana Benefits:

Merudandasana is an intermediate seated asana that requires balance and flexibility. It improves balance, focus and concentration, opens the hips and back of the legs, stimulates the abdominal organs, improves digestion, strengthens the core muscles and back, improves overall flexibility, and stretches the spine.

Note: If you are a beginner, practise this asana under the guidance of a trained professional.