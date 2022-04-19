Milind Soman completes 30 push-ups 'over mighty Brahmaputra' as someone tries to distract him: Watch video

Fitness enthusiast and supermodel Milind Soman is an inspiration to many. The 56-year-old actor never ceases to amaze his fans with his dedication to staying healthy. Whether he is travelling around the globe or just chilling with his wife at home, Milind makes sure to always add a few minutes of training to his daily routine. His new video on Instagram is proof enough to back our claim. While travelling over the 'mighty' Brahmaputra, Milind decided to do 30 push-ups on top of a boat. His wife, Ankita Konwar, recorded the star achieving the feat.

On Monday, Milind took to his Instagram to share a video of himself doing 30 push-ups on top of a boat sailing over the Brahmaputra. The actor continued doing the push-ups even when people on the boat tried to distract him. He motivated his followers to stay dedicated to their fitness routine even when there were multiple hindrances in their path.

Milind posted the clip with the caption, "What a motivational view ! Nothing more spiritually powerful than a river or a mountain. Whatever the distraction around, in front or BEHIND." (Also Read: Milind Soman's 83-year-old mother riding bicycle after 25 years is the fitness motivation you need: Ankita Konwar reacts)

The video begins with Milind doing push-ups on top of the boat as Ankita records him. A few seconds in and a hand appears in the background, trying to get the couple's attention. However, Milind continues doing his exercise and completes the 30 push-up set.

Push-Ups Benefits:

Push-ups help burn calories, protect the shoulders and lower back from injuries, improve balance and posture, enhance flexibility, and boost performance in sports and athletic activities.

Milind's followers quickly noticed the person in his video and took to the comments section to drop their amusing reactions. Some people also praised the 56-year-old for motivating them. One user wrote, "My fitness icon." Another commented, "Whose hand is popping out? Lol."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman, 56, is married to Ankita Konwar, 30. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The couple's friends and family attended the celebrations.

