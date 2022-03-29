Milind Soman's 83-year-old mother riding bicycle after 25 years is the fitness motivation you need: Ankita Konwar reacts

Age is just a number. No one in Bollywood justifies this statement quite like Milind Soman, and he surely gets it from his mother. How do we know this? A quick look at the actor and supermodel's social media page will make you believe us. Today, the 56-year-old star took to his Instagram page to share a video of his 83-year-old mother, Usha Soman, riding a bicycle on the beach. The video inspired us to dedicate time to our health, and it will also give you all the fitness motivation you need.

On Tuesday, Milind took to his Instagram page to post pictures and videos of his mother riding a bicycle on the beach as he helped her out. According to Milind, Usha Soman was returning to cycling after 25 years. The star even joked that she wasn't doing bad for her age. In the end, he urged his followers to keep doing what they love while practising regularly.

"Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. Not bad for 83 years," Milind wrote in the caption. Scroll ahead to check out the supermodel's post.

The first picture in the post shows Milind helping his mother maintain her balance on the bicycle. The second and third clips show him running by her side while she rides effortlessly. Milind even took his hand off the cycle by the end of the third video. The last picture shows Usha Soman smiling brightly with her bicycle, proving that you can do anything if you just put in enough effort.

After Milind posted the video, it instantly went viral and garnered much love from his fans. Even his wife, Ankita Konwar, reacted to the post by hearting it. She also commented, "My cuties [heart emojis]." One user wrote, "There's nothing else as cute as this." Another comment said, "A true inspiration."

Comments on Milind Soman's post.

Cycling Benefits:

Cycling helps increase cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength, boost flexibility, improve joint mobility, decrease stress and body fat levels, improve posture and coordination, and strengthen bones.