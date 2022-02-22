Milind Soman swings 7kg Mudgar in horse stance in impressive video: Ankita Konwar, Ishaan Khatter react

Fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, achieves newer and greater heights with each passing day. The 56-year-old celebrated supermodel has proved that age is just a number with his ability to ace challenging tasks with much ease. Whether he is running a marathon or doing 50 push-ups in 50 seconds, or swinging a 7kg Mudgar on top of a hill, there's nothing that the actor cannot do.

On Monday, Milind took to Instagram to post a video of himself training with a Mudgar on top of a hill. The actor has exercised with the Mudgar in the past. However, he added a fun variation this time to challenge himself. He exercised with the Mudgar by swinging it around his head while sitting in a horse stance or a wide squat position.

The 56-year-old star captioned the epic video, "The easiest way to fight lazy is to find different, fun movements. Swinging the mugdar in horse stance is something new for me! Once I have built and maintained some basic fitness, combining muscular strength and mobility, its easier to choose fun exercises to try whenever you have the time."

Milind also said that exercising daily for 10-15 minutes can help anyone get better. The star added that he never follows a workout routine. Instead, he believes in staying active and exploring his body's abilities. "And if you spend 10-15min on yourself every day, you can only get better. For me, it's never been important to have a workout routine or regime, it's all about being active and exploring my bodies capability whenever I get a chance," Milind wrote.

After Milind posted the clip, it garnered a lot of likes and comments from his followers. His wife, Ankita Konwar, and actor Ishaan Khatter reacted by liking the post. Additionally, a few netizens also inquired about the weight of the Mudgar, and Milind revealed it was 7 kg.

Mudgar Training Benefits:

Training with Mudgar packs in many benefits, including increased strength and flexibility, improved grip strength, core strength, enhanced cardiovascular fitness, injury prevention, boost in the recovery process, and better coordination.