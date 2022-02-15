Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar promise each other 'forever' in new posts: Each day is Valentine's Day with you

Fitness enthusiasts and social media's one of the most adored couples, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, never shy away from expressing their love for each other. The two lovebirds are known for setting insane fitness goals with their inspiring lifestyle, and they also set the bar high for relationship goals on Valentine's Day. They shared loved-up posts and promised each other the 'forever' kind of love.

On Monday evening, Milind and Ankita took to Instagram to share loved-up pictures from their various adventures across the world. They also penned loving notes for each other in the caption. The 56-year-old supermodel's post featured two photos - a candid click of Ankita hugging him from behind and a selfie of the two embracing each other. On the other hand, the 30-year-old's shared three photos - the couple running barefoot, hugging each other, and walking hand in hand.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman does push-ups with 'supportive wife' sitting on his back in epic video: Ankita Konwar reacts

Ankita shared her post with a short poem that she penned in appreciation of her husband and 'funny Valentine'. She wrote, "My funny valentine Sweet comic valentine You make me smile with my heart Don't change a hair for me Not if you care for me. Stay little valentine, Each day is Valentine's Day with you." Milind's post reads, "Ankita Konwar, every day everywhere is a day of love with you. Happy Valentine's Day to you all."

After the couple posted their Valentine's Day wishes, they took to the comments section of each other's post and commented, "Forever." Many of the couple's fans also showered the couple with love. One user wrote, "Love both of you together. God bless."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's posts.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman, 56, and Ankita Konwar, 30, tied the knot in April 2018. The couple had an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, attended by close friends and family.