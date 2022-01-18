Ankita Konwar's love letter to Milind Soman in video featuring Gehraiyaan title track is LOVE: Watch it here

Apart from motivating netizens with their fitness posts, Internet's favourite couple, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, often take to social media to express their love for each other. The duo, known to have broken many stereotypes with their relationship, never shy from posting loving notes for each other that serve couple goals. Ankita did the same with her latest post.

On January 17, Ankita took to the photo and video sharing app to post a love letter for her actor and celebrated supermodel husband. The reel features several short clips and pictures of her and Milind on their holidays, enjoying romantic moments, running by the beach and going on adventures.

Watch it here:

Ankita penned a short and endearing note appreciating Milind in the post. She wrote that he makes things much better for her in this 'beautiful world'. The 30-year-old's caption reads, "The world is beautiful but you make it so much better! Always and forever."

Ankita used the title track of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Gehraiyaan for the romantic video. The Shakun Batra directed film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

The video begins with an adorable black and white picture of Ankita and Milind embracing each other, followed by the couple running on the beach, hugging each other during the sunset, walking a rocky path on a rainy day with an umbrella, and trekking. It ends with a collage of one of their adorable candid moments.

Earlier, Ankita and Milind had posted pictures from their Jaisalmer holiday. The couple did a photoshoot there, dressed in ethnic ensembles. While Ankita chose a printed kurta jacket and silk skirt, Milind wore a white chikankari kurta and black dhoti pants.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018 in Alibaug, with close friends and family members in attendance. The couple will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on April 22 this year.