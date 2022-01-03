Milind Soman asks 'do we have to choose between triceps and jalebis', read new post for his answer

Internet's favourite fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has an important question to ask from his followers, and the answer will satisfy the foodie and the fitness freak inside you. The celebrated supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday to ask whether we always have to choose between triceps and jalebis. Read on to know his answer.

Milind recently escaped to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with his wife Ankita Konwar to complete the Last Long Run of 2021. The couple stayed there for a couple of days, and during the holiday, he tasted the 'best gud ki jalebis in the world'. The 56-year-old shared pictures of himself enjoying the sweet dish, and in the post, he also asked the 'jalebi and tricep' question.

Milind wrote, "Do we have to choose between triceps and jalebis?" He followed the question with an answer to his question and said that we can enjoy both because fitness is about freedom and not restrictions.

"No! Can have both. Fitness is not about restriction, it's about freedom, but as we all know, with freedom comes great responsibility. By the way, these are the best gud ki jalebis in the world, made by chef Deep in Jaisalmer! Happy new year! #health #happiness #life #love #triceps #jalebi,"Milind wrote.

The first photo in the post shows Milind leaning on a terrace and showing off his ripped triceps, and the other two pictures are of the star showing off the gud jalebi he enjoyed in Jaisalmer.

Earlier, Milind had posted a romantic photo of himself and Ankita from the Jaisalmer holiday. The supermodel looked lovingly at his wife as she hugged him in the click. "To me, this picture has everything I want to work for this year, and every year. Whatever your dreams for this year and whatever you are working for, I wish you all the same," he had captioned the post.

Milind Soman, 56, married Ankita Konwar, 30, in 2018. They had an intimate ceremony, held in Alibaug and attended by close friends and family.

