Milind Soman encourages one arm swings, hanging core exercises to ‘enjoy life’

Always the one to disconnect from the cacophony of the city life and embrace the quiet of nature, Indian actor and supermodel Milind Soman was once again seen working out in a forest clearing and encouraging fans and fitness enthusiasts to “enjoy life” by nailing arm swings and hanging core exercises. If you, like us, want to build more strength, take fitness inspiration from Milind whose one arm swings and hanging core exercises are all the workout motivation we need to brush aside Tuesday blues.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video that gave a glimpse of his robust exercise session as he sweat it out in the lap of nature. The video featured him donning a cut sleeves black Tshirt with ‘Fight Lazy’ printed in white and teamed with a pair of black shorts along with a pair of sunglasses to ace the athleisure look.

Hanging from an overhead bar, Milind let go on one hand grip as he balanced his body weight on single arm and alternated between them. Later, Milind’s arms formed a straight vertical line as he raised his legs forward in ‘L’ shape to bring them as high as possible without bending his knees and parallel to the ground.

He shared in the caption, “When you #fightlazy, even hanging around can have its advantages ... The very basic concept of physical fitness is being able to manage your own weight comfortably, in any situation.. this enables you to enjoy life, your relationships, and the world, more fully ... #health #life #health #love #fightlazylifelong (sic).”

Benefits:

One arm swings on the pole increases strength, keeps the mind calm and the body active. Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture.

Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. A strong core influences the legs and upper body and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine.

For improving one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosting energy, core exercises must be performed two to three times a week as they train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

