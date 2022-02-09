Milind Soman does push-ups with 'supportive wife' sitting on his back in epic video: Ankita Konwar reacts

Actor Milind Soman's workouts are always epic. The star always finds cool ways to include quick and fun exercises in his routine, whether travelling or taking part in a cross-country marathon or just feeling lazy. Don't believe us? Well, you need to look at the fitness enthusiast's latest post, and you will agree with us. The video shows the 56-year-old star doing push-ups with his wife, Ankita Konwar, sitting on his back. Yes, you read that right.

On Tuesday, Milind took to Instagram to share a video of himself doing weighted push-ups on rocky terrain somewhere in Gujarat. The celebrated supermodel added a twist to his exercise by asking his wife to sit on his back and adding a layer of difficulty. He also quipped that now he is working with 53kg, hinting at Ankita's body weight.

Milind captioned the video, "A beautiful sunset somewhere in Gujarat !!! Never forget your push-ups. Now working with 53 kgs." Going by the caption, it seems the couple recorded this video during their holiday in Gujarat. Additionally, this video proves that there is no limit to Milind Soman's fitness and ability to make us and his fans go 'wow.'

Take a look:

The video, titled 'The supportive wife [wink eye emoji]', shows Milind doing weighted push-ups with Ankita sitting on his back and balancing herself. The actor did seven sets of the exercise with a smile on his face. We are impressed.

After Milind posted the video, it garnered several likes and comments from his followers. Ankita also reacted to the post by hearting it and dropping a comment. She wrote, "Hahahaha you bet [tongue-out and kiss emojis]." A few netizens complimented the couple's chemistry and Milind's strength.

Earlier, the 56-year-old actor had posted a sunkissed photo of himself holding his mugdar. He captioned the post, "Missing my mugdar! I know some people will argue about my spelling but that would be missing the point still travelling so you will see more of my posts of 50 push-ups before lunch #fightlazylifelong."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April 2018. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, attended by close friends and family.