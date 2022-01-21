Milind Soman completes 5km run in 27 mins, proves there is nothing he cannot do: Ankita Konwar reacts

Age is just a number for Bollywood's favourite fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman. There is literally nothing that the celebrated supermodel cannot achieve when it comes to fitness. From going on marathons to enjoying adventurous treks with his wife Ankita Konwar to participating in tough challenges, the 56-year-old actor has done it all. His latest post about a morning running session is proof of the same.

Milind Soman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from a recent morning run, clicked by Ankita Konwar. The star, dressed in a black slogan T-shirt and dark blue shorts, ran barefoot for about 5km. He achieved the feat in 27 minutes and 30 seconds with an average heart rate of 134bpm.

"5km in 27min 30sec, avg heart rate 134bpm which is within the range I am comfortable with. I have been running as often as I can and wish I could have run more today, the weather was good! But woke up late, will manage my 15 min of exercise later. #health #love #life #happiness," Milind captioned the post.

Take a look at Milind's post:

Running Benefits:

Running helps in building strong bones, strengthening muscles, improving cardiovascular fitness, maintaining a healthy weight, and is a great cardio exercise. It also kick-starts the metabolism and burns some serious fat.

After Milind Soman shared the post, it garnered more than 12k likes and several comments. His wife, Ankita, also reacted to the post by liking it.

The star also interacted with his fans in the comments section. One user asked, "So you don't count running as exercise?" Answering the question, he wrote, "No, because I am not regular, I run whenever I can and as long as I can, for fun." His answer amused the fan, who then quipped, "You ran 60 km, hope that was not just for fun." Milind replied, "It was, just for fun."

Milind Soman's interaction with a follower.

On Wednesday, Milind impressed his followers by sharing a video of himself doing a variation of the pull-up exercise. The fitness enthusiast also revealed that he exercises for 15-20 minutes daily.

Did Milind Soman inspire you to hit the gym today?