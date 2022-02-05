Milind Soman keeps the monkey in him alive with one arm swings, proves his workouts are always cool: Watch video

Celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman has proved innumerable times that he is one of the coolest and the most inspiring fitness enthusiasts out there. The 56-year-old star, who is married to Ankita Konwar, never ceases to amaze his fans and social media with his dedication towards leading a healthy and fit lifestyle. His latest workout video shows the actor doing one-arm swings on a roadside outdoor bar with immense ease.

On Friday, Milind shared a video on his Instagram page titled, 'Keep the monkey in you alive'. He did one-arm swings in the clip and proved that he always does the coolest workouts out there. Even his followers agreed, who expressed the same in the comments section. "Be that smart monkey no matter what you wear. #reels #funnyvideos #justforfun #health #happiness #letnothingstopyou," Milind captioned the fun video.

The video shows Milind, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama set, switching his hands on the bar 5 times times and that too with a smile on his face. He displayed his immense core strength and upper body strength in the video. We are impressed.

After Milind posted the clip, it garnered more than 3 lakh views, several likes and comments. Many netizens took to the comments section to praise the 56-year-old star and called him their role model. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also reacted to the video by hearting it. One user wrote, "How are you ALWAYS cool!! #rolemodelgoals." Another commented, "Please pass on some energy to me too."

Comments on Milind Soman's post.

Earlier, Milind had posted a video of himself doing Bar Pull-Ups wearing the same white kurta-pyjama. The star has shared that clothes shouldn't stop anyone from doing what they want, even workouts. "Clothes are meant to protect your body from the weather, they shouldn't stop you from doing what you need to do," he wrote.

What do you think of Milind's fun workout session?