Milind Soman does 50 push-ups in 50 seconds at 56 in video shot by Ankita Konwar: Best thing to do at sunset

If you follow fitness enthusiast and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman's journey on social media, then you would know that there is nothing that a star cannot do. The 56-year-old actor always finds fun ways to push himself and achieve greater heights in his fitness regimen. From doing push-ups to going on cross-country marathons to acing pull-ups in the jungle, Milind Soman can legit do it all. And his latest video proves the same.

On Saturday, Milind took to Instagram to post a video of himself doing 50 push-ups in 50 seconds. The 56-year-old did the exercise with perfect ease and even impressed his followers. Milind's 30-year-old wife Ankita Konwar shot the video, which he captioned, "Best thing to do at sunset. #health #pushups #happiness #forest #rivers #love #incredibleindia."

Watch it here:

The video titled, '50 in 50 at 56 [wink emoji],' begins with Milind and his friend doing push-ups on rocky terrain with a stunning sunset in the backdrop. The actor did 50 counts of push-ups without stopping and with much ease. After finishing the workout, he sat in a squat position. Then, with a smile on his face, Milind looked at the camera and gave a thumbs-up.

Push-Up Benefits:

Push-ups offer many benefits, including burning calories, protecting shoulders and lower back from injuries, improving balance and posture, improving flexibility, improving performance in sports and athletic activities, and fixing posture. Practising push-ups also enhances the cardiovascular system and strengthens the lower back and core muscles.

Earlier, Milind had shared a post talking about the Japanese philosophy of Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing. He posted pictures of himself running in a forest of Gujarat and spoke of the importance of physiological and psychological exercise.

See the post:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Alibaug. Their close friends and family members attended the festivities.