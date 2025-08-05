Resistance training, coordination drills: Jaguars' Travis Hunter's workout ahead of preseason opener against Steelers

NFL preseason games are usually more of a warmup race ahead of the main event, which possibly explains why many players tend to take it lightly. Travis Hunter seemed to be focusing on brushing up his pass catching and route running skills(AP)

But not Jacksonville Jaguars’ running back Travis Hunter.

Ahead of the preseason opener game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hunter’s workout schedule and efforts have revealed the early effort being put in by him.

Travis Hunter’s workout prep

“Travis Hunter hits the gym extra hard before the first game as a Jaguar,” a X user wrote on social media.

As reported by The Sports Rush, the 22-year-old rookie caught widespread attention by showing up for practice, even on an off-day. Starting off with some coordination drills, Hunter later switched to resistance training as well. The player seemed to be focusing on explosiveness, technique, and control. Hunter slowly made his way onto the field to focus on some receiving work instead.

In addition, during practice, he seemed to be focusing on brushing up his pass catching and route running skills, an ability that could possibly open the doors to the wide receiver position for him.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Pittsburgh Steelers odds

As of now, the odds heavily run in favor of the Jaguars taking the preseason opener home. As per The Sports Rush, Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin is known for best result delivery in Week 1. He’s currently 10-6-1 against the number in this scenario. Although the Jaguars may find favor in the present, the Steelers have the clear edge if one were to rewind time. Over his 18 years of working in Pittsburgh, Tomlin has amassed a 36-27-1 record.

Last season, the Jaguars had a perfect 3-0 preseason record. However, their last preseason encounter against the Steelers happened back in 2022. The Steelers won that game with a narrow one-point margin. Pittsburgh is currently listed as a slight -1.5-point betting favorite, sporting -115 odds on the money line.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on August 9.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta