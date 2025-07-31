Steelers coach Mike Tomlin speaks on team prep for 2025 season: ‘You can’t have…’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a challenging season ahead of them. With a revamped roster, hopes of coach Mike Tomlin pulling in player weight and returning the team to its former glory are high. Yet, that isn’t suggestive of question marks over whether the team will actually be able to achieve this target. File photo of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Mike Tomlin shares his views

In a conversation with USA Today, Tomlin said, “If we want to maximize these days at a destination camp, you can’t have a ‘temporary stay’ mentality. Part of just feeling the urgency of these days is really being hyper-focused on today. I think a reflection of that is unpacking.”

“Visually, it feels temporary when you see boxes in the hallway and people living out of a suitcase. I think it’s a mindset for the collective. So, I just challenged these guys to unpack. I just think the trends in the game and in the business are ever-changing, and it just feels like that’s less of an issue in today’s game,” Tomlin went on.

“The fluidity in college football the last four or five years, quarterbacks and everybody moving, I’d imagine half the Power 5 football teams can say the same thing. They probably have 11 new starters. I just think that’s a component of something trending in the game and the business,” he added.

Now in his 19th season on the job, Tomlin has long been renowned as one of the NFL’s most prominent success stories, with the Steelers winning a Super Bowl in his second season, followed by an AFC win two years later. It’s been a long time, however, since the team has had the opportunity to add to its glory. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in eight seasons now.

Players’ resolve and additions

The Steelers recently managed to acquire former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the hopes of giving their team a solid competitive edge. Minkah Fitzpatrick has been replaced with Jalen Ramsay along with veterans Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, as reported by USA Today.

Receiver DK Metcalf, wideout Robert Woods, and tight end Jonnu Smith are other fresh faces. “We look good on paper,” Steeler owner Art Rooney II told USA Today. “Now we’ve got to become a team. That’s what it’s going to be coming out of here. Keep building that chemistry as we go through the season.”

With contribution from Stuti Gupta