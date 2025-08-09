Want to improve your 'eighth sense'? Study reveals what moderate aerobic exercise can do to you

Exercising is well known for its health benefits, helping keep both body and mind in shape. A study published in Psychology of Sport and Exercise adds surprising new insights to these perks, addressing aerobic exercise specifically. Cycling at the gym is an aerobic exercise.(Shutterstock)

Aerobic exercise is physical activity that increases heart rate and oxygen levels, while engaging large muscle groups in continuous movement. It commonly includes brisk walking, cycling, swimming and more. The findings suggest that just three sessions a week of moderate aerobic exercise contribute to an increase in interoception, also referred to as the ‘eighth sense.’ While aerobic exercise does improve mood and wellbeing, it also helps people increase their understanding of their own health.

What is Interoception?

The experiment included counting the heartbeat without physically checking the pulse. And after the attempt, participants also rated how confident they felt about their assumption. (Shutterstock)

While many are commonly familiar with the usual five senses: sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch, the medical community also counts sixth and seventh senses, which are body position (proprioception) and balance (vestibular sense), respectively. The eighth is interoception, which is an internal sense that helps with a more enhanced understanding of your physiological functions, like heartbeat, breathing, hunger, thirst, and other bodily signals. In other words, it helps to get an idea of what's happening inside your body. This internal awareness is better for regulating health and making better decisions. When it is not as astute, issues like anxiety, depression, and eating disorders can show up.

What did the study find?

Researchers ran a 12-week study with young adults who weren’t physically active. They divided the participants, who were young adults, into two groups: one which cycled three times a week, and the other that continued with their usual routine.

The exercise program was split into two phases: the first six weeks of moderate activity and the second of intense activity. After the first phase of the exercise program, the researchers had the participants try to count their own heartbeats without checking their pulse. They also felt much more confident about their awareness of their body functions.

So, this implies that when you are better equipped to know and identify what is going on with your body, you will be able to make informed and timely decisions about medical help. Even beyond that, this also aids emotional regulation, reducing depression and anxiety.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.